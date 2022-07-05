Casey’s convenience store coming soon to downtown Overland Park

A new convenience store is on its way to downtown Overland Park. Casey’s joins a growing list of new tenants that opened in the popular retail area this year.

What’s going on? Renovations — including new signage with the company’s recently-updated logo — are underway on a space that will reportedly become a new Casey’s store at West 81st Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Where exactly: The store will open at 8055 Metcalf Ave., across from the former UMB Bank site.

As part of its first-floor retail component, the store will occupy a space at the Avenue 81 independent and assisted senior living facility.

Bigger picture: This is not the only recent expansion into Johnson County in the works for the Iowa-based gas and convenience store chain.