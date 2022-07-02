Your Community: Join Johnson County Library for Movies in the Park this July

Johnson County Library’s Movies in the Park is back for three Friday nights this July! Grab a blanket, pack a picnic and cool down with us this summer with “Oceans of Possibilities” inspired films. Live entertainment will kick off each showing. Performances start at 7 p.m., movies start at dusk.

First up on July 8 is the 1971 Disney classic “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” at Cornerstone Park in Gardner (215 N. Center St.). Prior to the film, Mesner Puppet Theater will present a summer reading-inspired adventure, “How to Snag a Sea Monster.” After a monstrous wave washes a creature ashore, the people of a small Cape Cod town hear a strange wailing. Is it a sea monster in their midst? No, it’s a baby as big as a house! The village adopts the giant baby, whom they name Stormalong, “Stormy” for short. Growing over 24 feet, Stormy struggles to fit in and chooses a life at sea aboard a clipper ship to find a place in the world. Meanwhile, a real sea monster torments the village, and only Stormy is big and brave enough to save them all.

On July 22, the Library will be at Lenexa’s Electric Park (93rd St. & Loiret Blvd.) for a screening of “Free Willy.” Festivities start at 7 p.m. featuring a Music in the Movies Performance Workshop by the Kansas City Civic Orchestra. Jennifer Mitchell, violinist for the KC Civic Orchestra, will host an all-ages conversation about music in movies! Come ready to smile, sing and groove to the sounds of some of your favorite films.

Finally, Johnson County Library’s Summer Reading program officially wraps July 29 with “Finding Nemo” at Thompson Park (8045 Santa Fe Dr.). The End of Summer Celebration kicks off with a performance by the legendary Mr. Stinky Feet at 7 p.m. along with a STEM activity by the Musuem at Prairiefire. Local music artist Danielle Ate the Sandwich performs at 8 p.m. and the film will begin around 9 p.m. There will be popcorn and snow cones available for purchase and free parking in the parking garage at 81st and Marty. Community members can sign up for library cards at the event, as well as stock up on Library swag and book giveaways.

No registration is required for these free events, but we recommend arriving early to claim a good picnic spot! Learn more about these and all remaining Summer Reading events at jocolibrary.org/summerreading.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom