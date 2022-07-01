Your daily planner: Friday, July 1

Welcome to the first day of July in Johnson County! Leah here with the rundown for the latest news plus some events to kick off the long holiday weekend.

Forecast: 🌦 High: 90, Low: 69. Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny with a light breeze.

Diversions

With the long Fourth of July weekend ahead of us, the next few days are jam-packed with fireworks shows and other festivities. See our roundup of events for every day until Independence Day on Monday.

weekend ahead of us, the next few days are jam-packed with fireworks shows and other festivities. See our roundup of events for every day until Independence Day on Monday. On the other side of the state line, the Kansas City Power & Light District is kicking off the Fourth of July weekend with Red, White & Brew at Howl at the Moon!, with drink specials and giveaways tonight. RSVP here.

is kicking off the Fourth of July weekend with Red, White & Brew at Howl at the Moon!, with drink specials and giveaways tonight. RSVP here. Also, check out DJ Pauly D’s live performance tonight at 6 p.m. in the Kansas City Power & Light District. Buy tickets here.

Public Agenda

There are no public meetings today.

Noteworthy