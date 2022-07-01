Your daily planner: Friday, July 1

Welcome to the first day of July in Johnson County! Leah here with the rundown for the latest news plus some events to kick off the long holiday weekend.
Forecast: 🌦 High: 90, Low: 69. Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny with a light breeze.
Diversions
- With the long Fourth of July weekend ahead of us, the next few days are jam-packed with fireworks shows and other festivities. See our roundup of events for every day until Independence Day on Monday.
- On the other side of the state line, the Kansas City Power & Light District is kicking off the Fourth of July weekend with Red, White & Brew at Howl at the Moon!, with drink specials and giveaways tonight. RSVP here.
- Also, check out DJ Pauly D’s live performance tonight at 6 p.m. in the Kansas City Power & Light District. Buy tickets here.
Public Agenda
There are no public meetings today.
Noteworthy
- Harvesters, a major food supplier in the Kansas City metro area, is having trouble supplying product to local food pantries. [KMBC]
- ‘Tis the season for harmful blue-green algae to bloom in bodies of water. Keep pets and children away from the water, which has dangerous toxins in it. And report suspected exposures to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. More details here.
- Landmark Bank will buy Freedom Bank in Overland Park for $33.35 million cash. [Kansas City Business Journal]
