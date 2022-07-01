The Village at Mission’s $6.5M remodel halfway completed, phase 2 begins this month

Tutera Senior Living says it’s halfway through its $6.5 million renovation of The Village at Mission, the Prairie Village senior living community formerly known as Brighton Gardens.

Background: Kansas City, Mo.-based Tutera Senior Living and Health Care acquired The Village at Mission in June 2021.

Tutera Senior Living planned changes for the facility to bring it up to speed with others in the area.

Dominic Tutera of Tutera Senior Living said during a March community meeting that the goal of the renovation was additional space, more privacy and added amenities.

Where is it? The Village at Mission is catty corner to the Shops of Prairie Village off 71st Street and Mission Road.

Phased renovation: The first phase, which is now completed, resulted in a 73,000 square foot renovation of 26 resident apartments and first-floor common spaces.