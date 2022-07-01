  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

The Village at Mission’s $6.5M remodel halfway completed, phase 2 begins this month

The Village at Mission apartment

The Village at Mission, a Prairie Village senior living community formerly known as Brighton Gardens, finished up the first of two phases of a $6.5 million renovation. Photo courtesy Tutera Senior Living & Healthcare.

Tutera Senior Living says it’s halfway through its $6.5 million renovation of The Village at Mission, the Prairie Village senior living community formerly known as Brighton Gardens.

Background: Kansas City, Mo.-based Tutera Senior Living and Health Care acquired The Village at Mission in June 2021.

Where is it? The Village at Mission is catty corner to the Shops of Prairie Village off 71st Street and Mission Road.

Phased renovation: The first phase, which is now completed, resulted in a 73,000 square foot renovation of 26 resident apartments and first-floor common spaces.

  • Phase two begins this month and includes the addition of a 2,500 square foot therapy gym.
  • Additionally, phase two will feature an 18,000 square foot addition with 20 new, private rehabilitation suites on the first floor and 14 memory care suites on the second floor.
  • Tutera expects phase two to be completed in 2023.
Tutera at Mission upgrade
Above, an updated apartment residence. Photo credit Tutera Senior Living & Health Care.

