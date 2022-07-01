Inflation pushes up expected costs of 3 major county projects by nearly $4 million

High inflation could add nearly $4 million in construction and project costs to three planned Johnson County capital improvement projects.

What’s going on? County staff say capital improvement projects in Shawnee, Overland Park and Lenexa are each expected to cost roughly $1 million to $1.5 million more than planned, due to inflation-related burdens on construction costs.

At Thursday’s meeting, Assistant County Manager Joe Waters gave the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners an update on how much each project is now expected to cost.

No action was taken during this agenda item, but construction bids for each project will come back before the board for action later this year.

What are the projects? These projects include a new hazardous waste disposal site in Overland Park and two new Med-Act emergency care centers in Shawnee and Lenexa.

All three projects are currently in the design phase, with construction yet to begin.

Here’s where each project currently stands — and how much they are expected to cost:

Shawnee MED-ACT station

The new MED-ACT station in Shawnee will be built on Midland Drive.

The project was approved in 2020 for the county’s 2021 budget. The budget accounted for acquiring the property on Midland Drive, design, construction, and equipping and furnishing the new building. Cost increase: The new cost is expected to be $4.6 million — which is a $1.5 million increase from the originally-approved price of $3.1 million.

The new cost is expected to be $4.6 million — which is a $1.5 million increase from the originally-approved price of $3.1 million. Bid timeline: The county board is expected to see a construction bid for the project in early October, after construction documents wrap up in August.

Household Hazardous Waste Facility

This new household hazardous waste disposal site will replace the one on 5901 Jim Bills Road in Mission, as approved by the Overland Park City Council in May.

Background: The county acquired a former car wash site at 11231 Mastin Street for the project and will remodel and furnish it. It was approved in 2021 as part of the county’s 2022 budget.

The county acquired a former car wash site at 11231 Mastin Street for the project and will remodel and furnish it. It was approved in 2021 as part of the county’s 2022 budget. Cost increase : The project is expected to cost $1 million over budget, but was originally approved for roughly $3 million.

: The project is expected to cost $1 million over budget, but was originally approved for roughly $3 million. Bid timeline: The county board should see a construction bid for the project in early August, after construction documents wrap up this month.

Lenexa Med-Act station

The county plans to create a new Med-Act station out of a building at West 87th Street Parkway and Long Street in Lenexa.