5 to Try: Post readers pick the best fine dining in Johnson County 🥂

Happy Friday, everyone! We’re officially headed into the weekend, which for many is a time to treat themselves.

For this week’s edition of “5 to Try,” we asked our readers to pick their best fine-dining establishments in Johnson County.

From American to Chinese to French cuisine, we compiled a list of a variety of top-notch restaurants that we believe our readers would be impressed with for both their food and service.

Without further ado, let’s get into our readers’ picks for best fine dining!

Story

A mainstay at The Shops of Prairie Village, Story is beloved by our readers and popular choice for the fine dining category.

Known for its “New American” cuisine, Story serves up on a daily basis a selection of seafood, steaks, fried chicken and more.

“They use high-quality ingredients, prepare everything with care, and the flavors they create are seductive,” Post reader Tom Swenson said. “The Valentine Day’s dinner this year was one of the best meals I’ve had in many years.. I can still taste it.”

If you get a chance to visit, Swenson also recommends getting a table on the patio and enjoying a drink from the restaurant’s extensive wine list.

Located at 3931 W. 69th Terrace in Prairie Village, Story is open 4:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood

Another popular pick for fine dining this week was J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood in Overland Park.

This fine-dining steakhouse prides itself on offering “Prime wood-fired steaks and seafood in a luxe, yet warm atmosphere.”

In addition to their steaks and seafood, the menu also features a variety of entrees, such as blackened chicken penne, and several homemade desserts.

“I’ve been to several of the top steakhouses in KC, and J Gilbert’s steak comes out head and shoulders above the rest,” reader Gerri Bigler said. “The ambiance is wonderful, the service is top notch, and everything on the menu is wonderful.”

Located at 8901 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, J. Gilbert’s is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Blue Koi Noodles & Dumplings

If you are feeling like you want to partake in some Chinese food as part of a nice evening out, then look no further than Blue Koi Noodles & Dumplings in Leawood.

Noodles, dumplings and the ever so popular bubble teas are on the menu at this authentic upscale Chinese comfort food restaurant.

However, it is not just the delicious food that keeps Post reader Sue Tucker coming back each time, but also the staff.

“Wonderful and friendly employees,” Tucker said. “The same staff has been together for years. The owners are loyal to their staff and vice versa.”

Located at 10581 Mission Road in Leawood, Blue Koi is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sundays.

Wandering Vine at The Castle

Looking to feel like you’ve been transported back in time while enjoying a good meal? Then the Wandering Vine at the Castle in Shawnee might be the place for you.

This restaurant allows its patrons to enjoy a wine and dining experience inside Kansas City’s landmark castle that has been a part of the towns history for over 100 years.

The smaller menu features some steaks, pasta, a lamb chop and more, as well as several dessert options to enjoy after the main course.

“Just ate there for the first time last Saturday,” Post reader Mike Gallagher said. “It had a wonderful Ambience and great food. We were also greeted by the owner at our table.”

Located at 12401 Johnson Drive in Shawnee, Wandering Vine is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1o a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday.

Cafe Provence

Declaring themself as the “best French restaurant in Kansas City,” Prairie Village’s Cafe Provence was another fine-dining establishment to make this weeks “5 to Try” list.

Just last year the restaurant celebrated 20 years of serving up a seasonal French menu and wine in a suburban setting.

Its menu features a wide variety of beef, pasta and seafood, including a pan-seared dive scallop and Prince Edward Isle mussels.

Located at 3936 W. 69th Terrace in Prairie Village, Cafe Provence is 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and is closed on Sunday.