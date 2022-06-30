Your daily planner: Thursday, June 30

Happy National Work From Home Day, Johnson County! (Though that’s every day for some of us.) Kyle here getting your Thursday started off right.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 90, Low: 70. Sunny and clear again. Wash, rinse, repeat!
Diversions
- Starlight Theater’s stroll down Y2K-era memory lane continues tonight with a performance by pop rock band Third Eye Blind starting at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Remaining tickets start at $22.
- Meanwhile, longtime country rockers the Eli Young Band headline this week’s edition of Miller Lite Hot Country Nights at the KC Power and Light District. Gates ope at 5 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. The event is free though capacity is limited. More info here.
Public Agenda
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. this morning at the county administration building in downtown Olathe. Among other items, the board is set to consider a proposed $9 million budget next year for Johnson County Fire District No. 2.
Noteworthy
- Prairie Village is moving forward with a one-mill reduction to its annual property tax rate. The city council committee of the whole earlier this month approved a 2023 preliminary budget that includes the decrease — though the budget is still subject to final changes as appraisal numbers are finalized by the county.
- Johnson County’s ride-hailing microtransit service will add Sunday service along with an expanded coverage area starting July 5. The service will now operate every day of the week, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will go as far south as Gardner and Edgerton and will also take riders to the Country Club Plaza and Ward Parkway Shopping Center. [RideKC]
- A new sign marking “Mount Meadowbrook” in Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village has been installed. The previous sign, a tongue-and-cheek homage to the park’s highest point of 970 feet, was stolen some time last year.
