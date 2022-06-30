Your daily planner: Thursday, June 30

Happy National Work From Home Day, Johnson County! (Though that’s every day for some of us.) Kyle here getting your Thursday started off right.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 90, Low: 70. Sunny and clear again. Wash, rinse, repeat!

Diversions

Starlight Theater’s stroll down Y2K-era memory lane continues tonight with a performance by pop rock band Third Eye Blind starting at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Remaining tickets start at $22.

Meanwhile, longtime country rockers the Eli Young Band headline this week's edition of Miller Lite Hot Country Nights at the KC Power and Light District. Gates ope at 5 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. The event is free though capacity is limited. More info here.

Public Agenda

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. this morning at the county administration building in downtown Olathe. Among other items, the board is set to consider a proposed $9 million budget next year for Johnson County Fire District No. 2.

Noteworthy