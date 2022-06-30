  Kyle Palmer  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Thursday, June 30

Fun bubbled up at the Hilltop Learning Center in the Blue Valley School District this week. Photo via Blue Valley School District Twitter account.

Happy National Work From Home Day, Johnson County! (Though that’s every day for some of us.) Kyle here getting your Thursday started off right.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 90, Low: 70. Sunny and clear again. Wash, rinse, repeat! 

Diversions

  • Starlight Theater’s stroll down Y2K-era memory lane continues tonight with a performance by pop rock band Third Eye Blind starting at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Remaining tickets start at $22.
  • Meanwhile, longtime country rockers the Eli Young Band headline this week’s edition of Miller Lite Hot Country Nights at the KC Power and Light District. Gates ope at 5 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. The event is free though capacity is limited. More info here.

Public Agenda

  • The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. this morning at the county administration building in downtown Olathe. Among other items, the board is set to consider a proposed $9 million budget next year for Johnson County Fire District No. 2.

 Noteworthy

  • Prairie Village is moving forward with a one-mill reduction to its annual property tax rate. The city council committee of the whole earlier this month approved a 2023 preliminary budget that includes the decrease — though the budget is still subject to final changes as appraisal numbers are finalized by the county.
  • Johnson County’s ride-hailing microtransit service will add Sunday service along with an expanded coverage area starting July 5. The service will now operate every day of the week, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will go as far south as Gardner and Edgerton and will also take riders to the Country Club Plaza and Ward Parkway Shopping Center. [RideKC]
  • A new sign marking “Mount Meadowbrook” in Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village has been installed. The previous sign, a tongue-and-cheek homage to the park’s highest point of 970 feet, was stolen some time last year.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post. I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home

Help us keep local news strong in Johnson County: Try a subscription today. You'll get full access to all our community coverage, and your first month is just $1.