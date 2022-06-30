It’s the Fourth of July in Johnson County! See where to celebrate Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Correction: This story previously had the Lenexa Community Days Parade listed under Saturday’s events. It is scheduled for Monday, July 4. (The Paw-triotic Pet Parade is set for Saturday).

From picnics and parades to firework shows, Johnson County has a range of opportunities to celebrate the Fourth of July this holiday weekend.

Here’s where you can find them across the county.

Saturday, July 2

Paw-triotic Pet Parade: Even Johnson County’s furry friends have somewhere to celebrate this weekend.

Lenexa’s Paw-triotic Pet Parade event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 2 at the Lenexa Public Market.

The actual parade starts at 11 a.m., but before that, you can catch training demonstrations and meet pet-related vendors.

Mahaffies’ Celebration: The Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm museum will host an early Independence Day celebration on July 2.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 2.

Attendees can hear a reading of the Declaration of Independence, play Vintage Base Ball and grab root beer floats.

Sunday, July 3

Old-Fashioned Picnic and Fireworks Show at Shawnee Indian Mission: On July 3, you can catch a pre-fireworks picnic on the Shawnee Indian Mission Lawn at 3403 W. 53rd St. in Fairway.

Reserve a picnic package or a table by July 2.

The event begins at 6 p.m., but fireworks will begin in the 9-9:30 p.m. timeframe after sundown.

Monday, July 4

VillageFest in Prairie Village: A great way to kick off Independence Day — especially for your families — Prairie Village’s annual VillageFest is back in full force this year after two years of being truncated by the pandemic. The festivities take place on the Municipal Campus near 77th and Mission Road.

VillageFest will include a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m., while other activities will continue into the afternoon, such as face painting and pony rides.

The pancake breakfast at the Harmon Park Pavilion costs $5 per plate.

Independence Day at the Farm in Overland Park: Before you catch fireworks at night, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead will have some earlier Fourth of July festivities.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the farmstead will have kid-friendly games and activities — including a bike parade.

After festivities are over, the farmstead will remain open until 2 p.m.

Community Days Parade in Lenexa: Catch a Lenexa tradition on July 4 in Old Town Lenexa.

Lenexa’s Community Days Parade starts at 10 a.m. at Santa Fe Drive and Pflumm Road.

This year's parade theme is "Good Ol' Summertime."

Mission Woods celebration: An earlier July 4 celebration will take place at the corner of Mission Woods Road and Mission Woods Terrace.

The event will last from 9:30 to 11 a.m. July 4.

Stop by for entertainment and sweet treats like doughnuts and ice cream.

Star Spangled Spectacular in Overland Park: Overland Park’s Star Spangled Spectacular will take place July 4 at the Corporate Woods Founders’ Park at 9711 W. 109th St.

The fireworks show starts at 9:45 p.m., while live music performances and food truck dining start at 6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and chairs of their own.

Leawood Fourth of July celebration: Held at Leawood Park, 10601 Lee Blvd., Leawood’s Fourth of July celebration will feature all kinds of festivities from 6 to 9:30 p.m.