Your daily planner: Wednesday, June 29

Smile, Johnson County, it’s National Camera Day! Kyle here to get you started on this Wednesday.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 91, Low: 65. Another beaut! Sunny with blue skies and light wind. Clear tonight.

Diversions

The Royals wrap up their series versus the Texas Rangers with a matinee at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. Tickets start at $9.

wrap up their series versus the Texas Rangers with a matinee at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. Tickets start at $9. ’90s kids can get their groove on at Starlight tonight with a concert headlined by Barenaked Ladies, also featuring Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket. Concert starts at 7 p.m. Remaining tickets start at $25.

Public Agenda

There are no government meetings of note in Johnson County tonight.

Noteworthy