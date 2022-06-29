Your daily planner: Wednesday, June 29

Smile, Johnson County, it’s National Camera Day! Kyle here to get you started on this Wednesday.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 91, Low: 65. Another beaut! Sunny with blue skies and light wind. Clear tonight.
Diversions
- The Royals wrap up their series versus the Texas Rangers with a matinee at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. Tickets start at $9.
- ’90s kids can get their groove on at Starlight tonight with a concert headlined by Barenaked Ladies, also featuring Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket. Concert starts at 7 p.m. Remaining tickets start at $25.
Public Agenda
- There are no government meetings of note in Johnson County tonight.
Noteworthy
- The death toll from Monday’s Amtrak train crash near Mendon, Missouri, rose to four on Tuesday. The Missouri Highway Patrol says, in addition, about 150 people were hospitalized after several cars on the train derailed after it struck a dump truck at crossing. [Fox 4]
- Two former employees at Robert Brogden’s Buick GMC car dealership in Olathe have filed separate lawsuits claiming they were retaliated against and wrongfully fired after reporting financial fraud and other illegal activity by the dealership’s general manager. [Kansas City Star]
- The Kansas Water Office has put the entire eastern half of the state, including Johnson County, under a drought watch, saying weather outlooks in July call for hot, dry conditions that could spark rapidly intensifying drought-like conditions in the region. Much of the western half of Kansas is already under a declared drought emergency. [Kansas Water Office]
