Meadowbrook Park play area evacuated as police respond to man in mental health crisis

A portion of Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village, near 91st Street and Nall Avenue, was evacuated Tuesday evening as police officers responded to reports of a man who was having mental health crisis.

Where exactly? Officers called to the area found the man on a bench near the playground on the eastern side of the park.

Officers spoke with the man for some time before one officer used a taser to subdue him. The man was then taken into custody.

What led up to that? Overland Park Police Department spokesperson Officer John Lacy says officers were called to a business in Overland Park in response to reports of a suicidal subject.

Officers responded to that business at about 8 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic states that the man left the business in a vehicle.

Officers from surrounding agencies were advised to be on the lookout for the car.

Encounter at the park: Prairie Village officers found the man’s SUV parked near Meadowbrook Park, 9101 Nall Avenue, and located a man matching the description sitting on a bench near the playground on the eastern side of the park at about 8:15 p.m.

Overland Park officers responded to the park to speak to the man.

“While officers spoke to the distressed man, he began to cut himself, causing bodily harm,” Lacy said. “A taser was deployed by an Overland Park officer, and the subject was taken into custody for involuntary committal.”

Last known status: The man was transported to AdventHealth Shawnee Mission by Johnson County Med-Act ambulance.