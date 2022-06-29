New liquor store coming to Somerset Shops in Leawood — Here’s what we know

A new stop for liquor may be on its way to Leawood.

What’s new? Plans for a new liquor store called Leawood Wine & Spirits have been submitted to the Leawood Planning Commission.

What’s on the table: The store would operate as a wine and spirits retailer, according to city documents.

Some site changes in the plan include installing sliding glass doors and adding a tasting area in the front and back of the store.

Per the application, the store’s business hours would be 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Where exactly: The store would occupy a 3,332-square foot space at the southeast corner of the Somerset Shops shopping center.

The site is south of Somerset Drive and west of Lee Boulevard.

Tucked between Leawood and Prairie Village, the site neighbors a Prairie Village residential subdivision and Leawood single-family homes.

The vacant space formerly housed a dog grooming salon.

What’s next? The Leawood Planning Commission is set to review plans for Leawood Wine and Spirits at its meeting next month.