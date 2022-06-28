Your Mortgage: Taking a Bark Break

Fountain Mortgage has always believed in the guiding principle that everyone is inherently equal, deserving of love and respect, and that every person is a valuable part of our community. Being in the housing industry, we believe in being good neighbors and that our most important role is to empower our employees, clients, and non-profit partners to live their best lives. We’re inundated in the internet era with heavy economic, cultural, and political news that can feel hard to digest. And sometimes it’s healthy and good to take a break from the maelstrom of news and focus on the good, especially when it feels hard to do.

You know what most everyone agrees is great, full of love, and perfect content when you need a break? Dogs! We hosted a client appreciation event this past weekend at Bar K, KC’s premiere dog park/bar/restaurant combo, and we had a professional photographer snapping photos of pooches at play. The photos below are some of our favorite zoomers, goofballs, and cuddle bugs from the event. We hope they bring you some joy today like they did us!

So that’s what we’re doing today. Instead of a column – we’re taking a bark break.