Your daily planner: Tuesday, June 28

Hey there, Johnson County! Kyle here to set you up for this Tuesday.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 85, Low: 65. Another day in paradise. Sunny with calm winds and few clouds.

Diversions

It’s another good night for baseball at the K as the Royals take on the Texas Rangers at 7:10 p.m. The first 10,000 fans who are 21 or over will receive a Royals-themed Hawaiian shirt. It’s also Dollar Dog Night. Tickets start at $10.

Public Agenda

The Leawood Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. today and, among other items, will hold a public hearing on an alternate parking study at the Town Center Crossing shopping center near 119th Street and Roe Avenue.

The Johnson County Planning Commission meets today at 5:45 p.m. and will discuss the Board of County Commission's recent decision to approve new solar farm regulations that contradict the planning commission's recommendations.

The Lenexa City Council's Committee of the Whole also meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will review the city's proposed 2023 budget.

