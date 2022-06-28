JoCo will have 16 early voting sites ahead of August primary — Here’s what you need to know

Johnson County voters will have sixteen advance in-person voting locations this year — the most ever —at which to cast their ballots ahead of the August 2 primary.

More than the past: The number of advance voting sites is double the number that were available in the August primary during the high-turnout presidential election year of 2020, and ten more than in the general election of 2016.

County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said the additional advance polling sites were added to accommodate the steady increase of people voting prior to election day.

Key quote: “Johnson County voters have embraced satellite in-person advance voting since it was first implemented in 2000 at two additional locations in the county beyond the Election Office,” he explained in an email to the Post.

Who can vote on what: Primary voters who are registered as Democrats or Republicans will decide which candidates will continue to the general election in November.

But voting in nonpartisan county races, including contests for county commissioner and commission chair, does not require party affiliation.

Likewise, all eligible voters in Kansas can vote on the constitutional question on abortion, regardless of party registration.

Coming in ‘waves’: Machines for early voting will be open beginning in mid-July until shortly before Election Day, but not all at the same time.

Sherman said this year the voting sites will be staged in two “waves,” beginning July 16 and July 23 for the primary and Oct. 22 and 29 for the November 8 general election.

The wave method is intended to make sure there are enough volunteer election workers on hand for the typically high-volume Saturdays, Sherman said. From 500 to 600 workers are needed per day to operate 16 advance voting locations, he said.

The schedule:

Opening July 16 and closing Aug. 1:

Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center

Hilltop Conference Center in Overland Park

County election office in Olathe

These three are the only ones to be open the day before the election and they will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on that day.

Opening July 16 and closing July 30:

JCL Lackman Facility in Lenexa

County Northeast Offices in Mission

County Sunset Building in Olathe

New Century Fieldhouse in Gardner

Monticello Library in Shawnee

Olathe Indian Creek Library.

Opening July 23 and closing July 30:

JCCC Midwest Trust Center in Overland Park

Leawood City Hall

Oak Park Library

Olathe Fire Administration building

Shawnee City Hall (This location will not be open Monday, July 25, because of a conflict with a scheduled city council meeting.)

Tomahawk Ridge Community Center in Overland Park

Westwood City Hall

Mail-in voting: Advance voting by mail, which has been an option in Kansas since 1996, will be available once again this year.

Applications can be filled out any time but ballots won’t be mailed until 20 days before the election.

Drop box locations, along with links to forms and addresses of advance voting sites can be found at the county election website.

Voting on Election Day itself: The county will have 146 precinct voting places open on Election Day.

The county election office has a voter lookup tool to help people check if they’re registered and find where their polling places are.

Other important dates: Voter Information cards should arrive in mailboxes by July 1, and the last day to register in Kansas is July 12.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.