Overland Park’s 91st Street trail one step closer to completion – Here’s where it will run

The long-awaited bike and pedestrian trail along 91st Street is one step closer to being completed as the Overland Park City Council on Monday approved an amended agreement to use of both state and federal funding to finish its construction.

Where is it? Upon completion, residents will be able to find the 1.5-mile trail running east and west along a stretch of 91st Street and 91st Terrace, from Lowell Avenue to Nall Avenue.

Set to be 10 feet wide, the path will connect to an existing trail at Lowell Avenue that leads to Cherokee Park, becoming part of the city’s master park plan.

Besides the park, the trail would take users past the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center and the Promontory development.

It would also point residents to shopping centers further west in Overland Park and downtown Prairie Village, to the east.

The bigger picture: A trail along 91st Street has been talked about since the 1990s as a key part of a trail system that would make it easier for residents to go from Strang Park to Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village.

It is part of the city’s Greenway Linkages Plan, which aims to create a system linking public parks and recreation facilities to schools, neighborhoods, churches and more.

The numbers: With the approved amended agreement, the city is now set to receive $800,000 from the Kansas Department of Transportation for the project.

Additionally, in November, the city’s Community Development Committee approved the use of federal COVID-19 relief funding for the trail’s construction.

The agreement approved by the council Monday also authorizes $475,000 in federal funding for the project.

The total estimated cost for the project is roughly $2.1 million, higher than the city’s initial $1.8 million estimate.

What’s next: With the council voting to approve the state and federal funding in a 10-1 vote at their regular Monday night meeting, the trail has made it one step closer to be completed.