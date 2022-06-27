Your daily planner: Monday, June 27

Hey there, Johnson County! Kyle here helping you start the week off on this Monday.
Forecast: ⛅ High: 82, Low: 60. Another day of enviable temperatures, but the only bummer will be the clouds. Increasingly cloudy throughout the day with light and variable winds.
Diversions
- It’s another “Price Chop Monday” at the K as the Royals host the Texas Rangers at 7:10 p.m. View Reserved level tickets start at just $10.
Public Agenda
- The Overland Park City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. tonight and, among other items, could vote on an agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation to fund construction of a bike/pedestrian trail along 91st Street.
- The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and is expected to discuss and take a vote on A final plan to redevelop the long-vacant former Kmart site on Shawnee Mission Parkway into a mixed-used development dubbed Merriam Grand Station.
- The Shawnee Mission Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. tonight and will discuss a proposal to allow 7th graders to begin participating with 8th graders on middle school boys’ and girls’ basketball teams.
Noteworthy
- Big Slick KC, the annual fundraiser for Children’s Mercy Hospital co-founded by actors and Johnson County natives Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis, raked in more than $3.5 million this weekend, a record haul for the 13-year-old event. The big prize at Saturday’s silent auction was a package to travel to London to see filming and have a walk-on part in Sudeikis’ hit show “Ted Lasso,” two of which sold for $100,000 each. [Kansas City Star]
- It’s a boy! Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany released a pre-produced video on Twitter revealing the gender of their second child. The couple had their first child, a girl, in February 2021. [Twitter]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.