Your daily planner: Monday, June 27

Hey there, Johnson County! Kyle here helping you start the week off on this Monday.

Forecast: ⛅ High: 82, Low: 60. Another day of enviable temperatures, but the only bummer will be the clouds. Increasingly cloudy throughout the day with light and variable winds.

Diversions

It’s another “Price Chop Monday” at the K as the Royals host the Texas Rangers at 7:10 p.m. View Reserved level tickets start at just $10.

Public Agenda

The Overland Park City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. tonight and, among other items, could vote on an agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation to fund construction of a bike/pedestrian trail along 91st Street. The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and is expected to discuss and take a vote on A final plan to redevelop the long-vacant former Kmart site on Shawnee Mission Parkway into a mixed-used development dubbed Merriam Grand Station.

The Shawnee Mission Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. tonight and will discuss a proposal to allow 7th graders to begin participating with 8th graders on middle school boys' and girls' basketball teams.

Noteworthy