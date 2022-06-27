  Kyle Palmer  - Police

OP Police investigate after man claiming to be undercover officer followed 2 female walkers

Two female pedestrians reported that a man in a red pickup truck told them he was an undercover officer looking for another female who had been kidnapped. File image used under Creative Commons license.

Overland Park Police are investigating a report of suspicious activity after two female pedestrians say they were approached and later followed Sunday night by a man claiming to be an undercover police officer who was looking for another woman who had been kidnapped.

Where was it? The incident was reported near the 9200 block of West 79th Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday, according to Overland Park Police spokesperson Officer John Lacy.

What happened: Lacy said in an email to the Post, “According to the reporting party, a male driving a red pickup truck informed two females walking he was an undercover officer and was looking for a female that was kidnapped.”

  • The females walked away but said the man followed them.
  • The report described the man as a white male with a shaggy beard.
  • Lacy said one of the female walkers was an adult and the other was a juvenile.
  • A person who knows the women tells the Post that one of the walkers was 18 years old and the other 17.

Police response: An officer was dispatched and searched the area around 79th Street on Sunday night, but Lacy said a red pickup truck was not spotted.

  • Lacy said the department is currently not investigating any kidnapping cases in that area and that no Overland Park detectives match the description of the man.

