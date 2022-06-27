Meddys Mediterranean eatery pushes back opening date of new Prairie Village location

Meddys, a Wichita-based Mediterranean food chain, continues to face delays in its move to Prairie Village.

What’s new: A legal adviser for the company told the Post via email the chain hopes to open its Corinth Quarter location in Prairie Village, 4015 West 83rd Street, by the end of the year, which would be roughly a year after the original anticipated opening date.

Background: Meddys announced plans to come to Corinth Quarter nearly a year ago.

Originally, the stated goal was to open the new franchise by the end of 2021, though Meddys officials at the time noted that that timeline was subject to change due to ongoing supply chain delays.

Later, a hoped-for opening got pushed back to summer 2022, as supply chain and construction issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to cause delays.

Meddys has previously expressed plans to use the Prairie Village location as a jumping off point to begin expanding into the Kansas City area.

The restaurant: Alex Harb, a Lebanon native, opened the first Meddys in Wichita in 2014. Now, Meddys currently operates five restaurants in that city.

Meddys came to be after Harb put himself through college at Wichita State University by busing tables at restaurants, according to Meddys’ website.

Harb worked with a Lebanese cook to develop a menu that mirrored his mother’s traditional cooking, according to Meddys’ website.

Menu items include shawarmas, baba ganoush and hummus, garlicky chicken, soups and salads, hummus-based bowls and more.

Key quote: “Unfortunately, we have had supply chain issues as many businesses have from the aftermath of COVID,” Mark Logan, a Meddy’s legal adviser, told the Post via email. “That issue slowed our growth but Meddys is excited to expand to the Kansas City market and especially to Johnson County. We hope to have our new location in Prairie Village open by the end of the year if not sooner.”