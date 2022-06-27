Great Lenexa BBQ Battle returned to normalcy this year — Here’s who won

More than 160 teams competed this weekend in the Great Lenexa BBQ Battle, a yearly staple among barbecue enthusiasts in the Johnson County area.

The contest came to a close Saturday with Love 2 Q from De Soto taking home the title of Grand Champion.

The Pirates of Bar B Que Bay team was awarded the Reserve Grand Champion followed by Sublime BBQ, which received Third Place overall.

“[I’m] excited [and] euphoric,” Keith Nebel, Love 2 Q’s Head Chef, said. “Hot and tired for sure, but [there’s] just this adrenaline rush right now. [It feels] almost surreal. Sometimes I’d come really close [to winning] so far this year [at other contests]. I didn’t think it would be this contest, but it’s great it happened to be this one.”

This year’s contest was a return to normalcy of sorts for the event.

The 2020 event was canceled entirely during the first summer of COVID-19. Last year, teams were allowed to compete, but restrictions were put into place as the event was not open to the public.

This year, the gates were open to the public and turnout was similar to pre-pandemic years, according to organizers.

“[We] feel great,” Recreation Supervisor Sarah Hurst said. “It was a good event. It was good to be back out here at Sar-ko-Par Trails Park. We really enjoyed it and I think the public and the teams did as well.”