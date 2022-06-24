Your daily planner: Friday, June 24

We’ve made it through another week, Johnson County! Kyle here with your rundown of what’s going on this Friday.

Forecast: 🌤️ High: 88, Low: 77. Lingering chance of rain and possibly some thunderstorms this morning. Then, mostly sunny this afternoon and evening.

Weekend outlook: Saturday, ☀️ High: 95, Low: 68, mostly sunny with a chance for rain in the morning, and then more possibility for thunderstorms on Saturday night as temperatures cool. Sunday, ⛅ High: 78, Low: 61, partly sunny with cooler temperatures.

Diversions

The Royals return home for a three-game series this weekend versus the Oakland A’s. Tonight’s series-opener at Kauffman Stadium starts at 7:10 and is preceded by the Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game. Gates open at 4:30. Tickets to see both start at $17.

The city of Shawnee's annual summer fling PARKED, featuring food trucks, bounce houses and a sprinkler run for the kids, is tonight from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., when a fireworks show is set to go off.

The Kansas City Symphony's season finale features three performances this weekend of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, starting with tonight's program at 8 p.m. at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Remaining tickets start at $50.

The Great Lenexa BBQ Battle, one of Johnson County's biggest annual foodie events, fires up this weekend at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, with family-friendly activities, beer tastings and live music tonight and Saturday. Entry is $5 per person. Find out more info.

The first-ever Downtown Overland Park Art Fair runs tonight and Saturday and will feature works by at least 60 local artists selling their wares around the heart of the city's main business district near 80th Street and Santa Fe Drive. Get more details.

Noteworthy