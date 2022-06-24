SMSD News: Enroll now in SMSD early childhood opportunities!

The early years provide critical windows for learning that will build a foundation for each child’s life. That’s why the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) provides numerous learning opportunities during a child’s early years.

This summer, Jump Start to Learning and Parents as Teachers are providing engaging activities and experiences for some of the SMSD’s youngest learners. The district also is enrolling now for Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten students for the 2022-2023 school year.

Find out more here about early childhood opportunities in the SMSD:

Pre-Kindergarten is open to 4-year-olds (on or before Aug. 31, 2022) living in the district.

In Pre-K, children engage in play-based learning with qualified teachers that help them build a strong foundation for lifelong learning.

Online enrollment for Pre-K and Kindergarten is open now. Click here for enrollment links.

Pre-Kindergarten is offered in elementary schools across the district and is a half-day program. Wraparound care options (childcare provided before and after the Pre-K day) are also available at some sites.

Fee and no-fee pre-k options are offered in the 2022-2023 school year.

Click here to learn more about Pre-Kindergarten in the SMSD.

Kindergarten

The Shawnee Mission School District offers free, full-day Kindergarten for every student. Click here to learn more about Kindergarten in the SMSD.

Kindergarten gives students a chance to discover and explore the world around them while experiencing a literacy-rich environment, hands-on and project-based activities, and a balance of individual, small group, and whole group instruction.

A child must be 5-years-old on or before Aug. 31, 2022 to enroll in Kindergarten. Anyone unsure of what school their child(ren) will attend can find out more by using School Finder.

In July, a group of incoming Kindergartners will attend Jump Start to Learning. In this program, these students get an early chance to learn the skills of being a student as well as literacy and numeracy, before the first day of school.

This year, six additional schools in the SMSD will be able to offer Jump Start to Learning because of financial support from the Hall Family Foundation and from the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation. Jump Start to Learning will also serve 10 Title I schools, with the support of Title I funding. Title I is a federally funded program that provides monetary support to schools with high numbers and percentages of families identified as having a low income.

Find out more about Jump Start here.

Parents as Teachers

Did you know Parents as Teachers serves families from infancy to 36 months?

Shawnee Mission Parents as Teachers is a universal, FREE home visiting program for families residing in the SMSD boundaries with children pre-natal through 3-years-old. Parents educators help family members maximize their efforts by providing information that helps them understand the meaning behind their child’s behaviors, how to build the parent-child connection, and walk families through challenges along the way.

Through Parents as Teachers, families receive monthly home visits, screenings, group connections, and resource connections.

This summer, families can engage in the 2022 Summer of Fun Passport. The passport provides a checklist of fun activities to complete throughout the summer. Find out more about the passport and additional opportunities offered through Parents as Teachers here: https://www.smsd.org/academics/early-childhood/parents-as-teachers/meetings-events

Find out more about enrolling in Parents as Teachers here:

https://www.smsd.org/academics/early-childhood/parents-as-teachers