This new Overland Park restaurant makes food site’s list of KC’s best barbecue joints

Just a few months after opening for business in Johnson County, and Buck Tui BBQ in Overland Park is making a name for itself.

What’s the word? The Thai-twisted barbecue restaurant has made it into national food news website Eater’s list of “14 Best Barbecue Joints in Kansas City.”

Among mainstays like Joe’s, LC’s, Jack Stack and Gates, Eater placed Buck Tui #13.

What put them there: Eater recognized Buck Tui’s unique mix of northern Thai cuisine with traditional Kansas City barbecue flavors.

The list specifically shouted out Buck Tui’s two-meat plate with pork sausage and sweet-and-sour pork.

“One of KC’s youngest barbecue restaurants, Buck Tui opened [earlier this year] promising something new: KC barbecue executed with northern Thai flavors and techniques,” the Eater entry said.

Bigger picture: This comes just a few months after Buck Tui opened its doors at 6737 West 75th Street in Overland Park.

Buck Tui chef Ted Liberda also owns Waldo Thai , another popular Kansas City restaurant, with his wife Pam.

, another popular Kansas City restaurant, with his wife Pam. The barbecue concept, which started at pop-up events, moved into the space previously occupied by Plowboys Barbecue after it closed at the end of last year.

Who else made the list? Buck Tui BBQ joined two other Kansas City area barbecue joints with links to Johnson County.