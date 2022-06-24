Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Consider this before installing a pool

With record-breaking temps taking hold of the metro, staying cool has been top of mind for all of us in Kansas City. If you are lucky enough to get to beat the heat by taking a dip in your very own pool, we envy you! Swimming pools can be excellent investments, but they also require consistent maintenance and upkeep. Did you know a poorly kept pool can actually decrease your property value? If you are considering installing a pool, here are some important things to keep in mind!

Don’t zone out

First and foremost, you need to ensure that you are adhering to all applicable zoning laws. Different cities may have varying maintenance and/or liability laws, so it is important to be well-versed in the laws of your city prior to breaking ground.

Select Your pool type

If it is an in-ground pool you have been dreaming of, then there are 3 primary types: vinyl-lined, fiberglass, and concrete. I recommend hiring reputable pool contractor for a project of this scope. They will weigh-in on the best type of pool to fit your needs. They can also help you decide how much maintenance makes sense for your lifestyle.

Design Decisions

You are now ready to design the pool of your dreams. Your builder or designer will educate you on all parameters of the process including cost, aesthetics and functionality. The goal of a good contractor should be to design an aesthetically pleasing swimming pool within your set budget. Important things to consider during the consultation phase include available space, soil type, preferred water type, and climate.

There are countless types of pool designs to fit every preference. Below we touch on some of the most popular design types:

Rectangular pools

Perhaps the most common pool design globally, rectangular pools are the easiest to construct and typically come with a smaller price tag compared to other pool styles.

Geometric pools

Geometric pools are modern and sleek. Just as the name suggests, this design does not contain any curves or pointed ends in their designs. However, this design can be more difficult and require more time to construct, depending on the intricacy of the desired shape.

L-shaped pool

This pool design is gaining in popularity due to it functionality and easy construction. This style is perfect for those who would like designated areas for relaxing.

Kidney-shaped pools

While the name speaks for itself, pool style from the 50’s and 60’s remains popular today, mostly due to its simple and practical style.

A swimming pool can be an ideal spot to relax, unwind and cool off. It can also be the perfect focal point for those who love to entertain. However, it is important to consider the pros and cons prior and select an expert to bring your pool vision to life prior to beginning construction.