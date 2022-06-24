5 to try: Post readers pick the best day spas in Johnson County 💆🏼‍♀️

Happy Friday! You’ve made it through a long week, and now it’s time to treat yo’ self.

For this week’s edition of “5 to Try,” we asked our readers for their picks for the best day spas in and around Johnson County.

From massages and full body masks to steam rooms and mud baths, our readers gave us a top-notch selection of Johnson County’s best spas.

Check out the list and give yourself the TLC you deserve!

Sunlighten Day Spa (Overland Park)

Sunlighten Day Spa, located at I-435 and Metcalf in Overland Park, offers a variety of services and monthly specials.

This spa specializes in a patented full spectrum infrared therapy. Once customers step into the sauna, they are introduced to infrared wavelengths. The treatment is advertised to purify the body, boost energy and shrink belly fat.

You can also find more traditional spa services at Sunlighten, such as massage therapy and facials.

Sunlighten is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Milagro Midwestern Spa & Collective (Overland Park)

Another reader favorite is Milagro Midwestern Spa & Collective. Located in Overland Park at 8006 Foster St, Milagro focuses on helping customers remind themselves of “who they are and what’s important,” according to their website.

Milagro offers 60-minute, 75-minute and 90-minute massages as well as a membership package that includes perks such as drop-in access to amenities and weekly after-hours spa events.

The spa is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Health & Wellness Clinic (Overland Park)

The Health & Wellness Clinic is located at 7423 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park. Unlike the other spas on this list, Health & Wellness specializes in chiropractic care with the goal of helping customers live pain-free.

“The staff is friendly, the place is clean and relaxing and they do an amazing job of working with my insurance,” reader Kevin Riley wrote to us on social media.

The clinic is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

La Vita Bella Day Spa (Shawnee)

La Vita Bella Day Spa is located at 5416 Roberts Street in Shawnee.

If you can think of a spa treatment, La Vita Bella likely offers it. From a variety of massages and facials to brow tints, body waxing and lash lifts, they have it all. The spa also offers packaged services at a discount and group packages.

La Vita Bella is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Massage Heights (Lenexa)

Last, but certainly not least, is Massage Heights located in Lenexa City Center, 16808 West 89th Street.

Rather than an occasional indulgence, Massage Heights markets itself as “a wellness routine for the body.”

The spa offers couples massages, prenatal massages, sports massages and more. If you’re more interested in skincare, Massage Heights has you covered with everything from the essentials facial to facials for sensitive skin and anti-aging.

Massage Heights is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.