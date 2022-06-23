Your daily planner: Thursday, June 23

Hello there, readers! Alexis here with a look at the day ahead in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌤 High of 85. Low of 71. Expect partly cloudy skies this morning with a slight chance of rain this afternoon and evening before temperatures heat up again Friday.
Diversions
- The Kansas City Symphony will be joined by the Symphony Chorus and vocal soloists in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 — his “Ode to Joy.” The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and remaining tickets start at $25. Get tickets.
- If you’re looking for a more contemporary live music experience tonight, country music band Lanco performs tonight at KC Live! In KCMO starting at 7 p.m. Get the details.
Public Agenda
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will meet this morning at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. The board will consider authorizing the publication of a proposed budget for Johnson County government for fiscal year 2023. View the agenda.
- The Downtown Shawnee Partnership meets this evening at 6 p.m. at Shawnee City Hall. The committee will appoint the new Committee Vice Chairperson, Mitzi Ryburn. Learn more.
Noteworthy
- Shawnee Mission East graduate and son of the Royals’ president Dayton Moore, Robert Moore, has been awarded the Rawlings Gold Glove Award, which celebrates college baseball players who have shown superior fielding performances. Moore is the first and only Gold Glove Award winner in Arkansas Razorback history. [Arkansas Baseball]
- A federal civil lawsuit filed by Antwone Smoot, a former Spring Hill city worker, alleges that, during his tenure, the city treated him unfairly because he is Black. The lawsuit includes allegations that former Police Chief Richard Mann illegally took Smoot’s personnel records home and intimidated him on several occasions. [Kansas City Star]
