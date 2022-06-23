Post will host forum for Johnson County Commission Chair primary candidates July 13

In August, local voters will determine which two of the four candidates vying to succeed three-term Johnson County Commission Chair Ed Eilert will advance to the general election ballot.

As the top elected official in a government that oversees a budget of more than $1 billion, sets property valuations that affect how much homeowners pay in taxes and delivers services to more than half a million people, the County Chair wields significant influence over issues that Johnson County residents experience every day.

To help voters understand the values and vision of the candidates who want to lead the state’s most populous and prosperous county for the next four years, the Shawnee Mission Post and the Blue Valley Post are hosting a forum for the County Chair candidates ahead of the primary vote.

The forum will be held:

From 7-8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13

At the Hudson Auditorium on the campus of Johnson County Community College ( 12345 College Blvd, Overland Park). The auditorium is located in the same building as the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art

All four candidates indicated via email that they are available to participate on July 13. The candidates are:

Shirley Allenbrand, current county commissioner

Mike Kelly, current Roeland Park mayor

Charlotte O’Hara, currently county commissioner

Ken Selzer, former Kansas Insurance Commissioner

The event will be moderated by Post Editor Kyle Palmer, who will pose a series of questions developed with reader input.

👉 We want to know what issues you’d like to hear the county commission candidates talking about as they work to earn your vote during the campaign. Please send us your topic suggestions here!