Engaged couple identified as 2 people killed in Overland Park house fire

On Wednesday, officials announced the identities of the two people killed in a house fire in Overland Park early Monday morning.

What we know: According to the Overland Park Police Department, Adam Fetters, 37, and Tammy Matsuo, 34, both of Overland Park, died in the fire near 103rd Street and Westgate Street.

Fetters was the vocalist, guitarist and keyboardist for Kansas City alternative metal band Epocℏ, which was formed by Fetters and two of his friends in spring 2020.

According to Matsuo’s LinkedIn, she was a professional graphic designer.

A spokesperson with Overland Park Police said investigators were told the two were engaged. The Kansas City Star reported that Fetters and Matsuo were planning a wedding for 2023.

The fire: Firefighters from Overland Park and Lenexa were called to the home at 10307 Westgate Street at 1:21 a.m. Monday on reports of a house fire.

In a statement Monday evening, Overland Park Fire Department media manager Jason Rhodes said that three people were able to escape from the home as it burned and then helped a fourth person, a woman in her 60s, get out through a window before crews arrived on the scene.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the woman, who is believed to be Fetters’ mother, to Overland Park Regional Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.

While the cause of the fire remains unknown, authorities have reported that an investigation found there were no working smoke detectors inside the house.

Community reaction: Following the announcement of Fetters’s and Matsuo’s deaths, friends and family members took to social media to express their sorrow.

“I can not say enough good about this man. He has done nothing but try and help, be friendly, and do his thing,” Fetters’ friend Frank Arena wrote on Facebook. “He was an amazing friend, and will be missed very badly.”

Several others also posted about their admiration for the couple’s creativity and said Fetters would be missed in the local music scene.

GoFundMe: To help with funeral expenses, two separate GoFundMe pages were created in honor of Fetters and Matsuo on Tuesday.