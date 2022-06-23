  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Mission Bowl Apartments construction is underway on site of fire-damaged bowling alley

Sunflower Development Group sign outside of Mission Bowl redevelopment

Construction is underway at Mission Bowl Apartments, the site of the former bowling alley in downtown Mission at 5399 Martway Street. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Those who frequent downtown Mission may have noticed an uptick in construction work taking place at the former Mission Bowl site at 5399 Martway Street.

What’s going on? Kansas City-based Sunflower Development Group is building a five-story, 170-unit apartment complex at the site of the old bowling alley, which was heavily damaged by a fire in 2015 and stood vacant for years afterward.

The details: The plans approved by the Mission City Council call for 20% of the units of the new Mission Bowl Apartments to be reserved for low-income tenants and also a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design silver certification, denoting sustainable building practices.

  • Banks Floodman, Sunflower’s director of business development, confirmed both the low-income and sustainability commitments are still included in ongoing project plans.
  • Floodman said Sunflower plans to reuse material from some of the old bowling lanes from Mission Bowl and incorporate them into some of the units and amenity areas of the apartments.

Key quote: “I used to go there years ago, and it seems like everybody I talk to has some memory or story of Mission Bowl,” Floodman said. “This is kind of a cool way that we’ll be able to incorporate that destination into little bits and pieces of our project.”

Construction workers at Mission Bowl
Site work construction happening at Mission Bowl Apartments. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Background: The city council approved plans for the apartment complex in December 2020 after months of discussions with the developers.

Project timeline: Floodman told the Post that Sunflower is still working toward a deadline in the fourth quarter of 2023 — despite a couple of hiccups with delayed demolition and construction.

  • This is in line with the previously reported November 2023 deadline.
  • Floodman said site work, which began the first week of May, is currently underway at 5399 Martway Street.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

Help us keep tabs on all things Johnson County by supporting local news today. The first month is only $1 — and you can cancel anytime.