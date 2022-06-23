Johnson County Chair Ed Eilert says he suffered mild stroke earlier this month — ‘I feel lucky’

Johnson County Commission Chair Ed Eilert confirmed Thursday that he suffered a mild stroke about three weeks ago but is now doing well and has had no lingering ill effects.

What we know: Eilert has been back at work on the dais since the stroke occurred on June 2.

He was absent for the June 2 meeting but returned for a special meeting on June 6 where the commission approved new solar farm regulations and has been present at the regular weekly meetings in June.

What he says: “I have never felt ill in the entire process,” he told the Post. “I feel lucky. It could have been a lot worse but it was not.”

He added that he continues to take medicine to control high blood pressure.

More details: The stroke was diagnosed after Eilert said he woke up one morning feeling off and noticed his blood pressure was high.

He said his wife insisted he go to a hospital, where he underwent about 30 hours of evaluation. But doctors told him he need not alter any of his activities.

“In my judgment it was a minor medical situation,” he said.

Plans to finish out term: Eilert, 82, is one of Johnson County’s most tenured public officials, and he said there is no question he will finish his final term as commission chairman.

He has been on the county commission since 2007 and has been its chairman since 2011.

Before that, he served 24 years as mayor of Overland Park.

He is not seeking re-election this fall, and his term will end when a new commission is sworn in in January 2023.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.