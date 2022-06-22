Your daily planner: Wednesday, June 22

Hey, Johnson County, it’s another Wednesday pick-me-up. Kyle here, to get your day started off right!
Forecast: 🌧️ High: 86, Low: 69. We finally get a break from the extreme heat with showers and some thunderstorms possible, mainly in the morning. After that, partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening.
Diversions
- Sporting KC hosts Union Omaha tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park in U.S. Open Cup play. Tickets start at $29.
Public Agenda
- The Overland Park City Council’s Public Works Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will, among other items, review a plan for improvements along 167th Street near the Bluhawk development. The panel will also discuss a plan to approve federal and state funds for a bike and pedestrian trail along 91st Street.
Noteworthy
- The Overland Park-based Jewish Community Relations Bureau is awarding longtime Kansas City civic leader and civil rights activist Alvin Brooks with its 2022 Henry W. Bloch Human Relations Award, citing Brooks’ “dedication to Kansas City through his civil rights, violence prevention, religious tolerance, and criminal justice advocacy.”
- The Shawnee Planning Commission on Monday voted to recommend the city council approve a special use permit to allow Jake’s Place Bar & Grill to host a cornhole tournament in the parking lot in front of its storefront on Johnson Drive. [Fox 4]
- In a full ruling released Tuesday, the Kansas Supreme Court explained why it upheld Kansas’s new Congressional redistricting map despite claims it was racially and politically gerrymandered to benefit Republicans. [KCUR]
