Your daily planner: Wednesday, June 22

Hey, Johnson County, it’s another Wednesday pick-me-up. Kyle here, to get your day started off right!

Forecast: 🌧️ High: 86, Low: 69. We finally get a break from the extreme heat with showers and some thunderstorms possible, mainly in the morning. After that, partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening.

Diversions

Sporting KC hosts Union Omaha tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park in U.S. Open Cup play. Tickets start at $29.

Public Agenda

The Overland Park City Council’s Public Works Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and will, among other items, review a plan for improvements along 167th Street near the Bluhawk development. The panel will also discuss a plan to approve federal and state funds for a bike and pedestrian trail along 91st Street.

Noteworthy