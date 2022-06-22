JoCo native Jason Sudeikis can’t be at Big Slick fundraiser this year — Here’s who will be

Johnson County native Jason Sudeikis, one of the driving forces behind the annual Big Slick KC fundraiser, will not be in attendance for this year’s event this coming weekend due to a conflict with the filming of his hit Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso.”

More details: Big Slick announced the news on its Facebook page Tuesday that Sudeikis would not be making an appearance at the event due to a change in his production schedule for the Emmy-winning soccer comedy, which films in and around London, England.

“The good news: he’s busy in London filming Ted Lasso (so while we’ll miss him, we’re SUPER excited for season 3),” the organization wrote.

Sudeikis, along with several other celebrities native to the Kansas City region, has been a co-host for Big Slick since the event began in 2010, raising funds each year for Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Who will be there? Still, the fundraiser’s four other regular hometown celebrity hosts – Paul Rudd, Rob Riggie, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner – will be in attendance as planned. (Koechner, who was arrested earlier this month of suspected drunk driving in Ohio, is still being promoted as a co-host.)

Other guests: Nearly 30 of their celebrity friends will also be in attendance to deliver “fun and BIG funds” this weekend, the post says, including:

Singer-songwriter and Missouri native Sheryl Crow

Country music singer and Blue Springs native David Cook

Saturday Night Live cast member and KC-area native Heidi Gardner

Actor and comedian Adam Scott, who most recently starred in the Apple TV+ drama “Severance”

ESPN sportscaster Joe Tessitore

Actor James Van Der Beek

The event: Set to take place this Friday and Saturday, the purpose of Big Slick is to raise money for the Cancer Center at Children’s Mercy hospital.