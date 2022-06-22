Shawnee Indian Mission history could be investigated with federal ‘Truth and Healing’ panel

There’s new progress on a federal bill that would create a commission to investigate former U.S. Indian boarding schools like the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway.

The bill: Co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, who is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and one of the first Native American members of Congress, HR 5444 would create the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies.

HR 5444 would take a look at the histories and operations of Indian boarding schools across the nation, including both those run by the federal government and those — like the Shawnee Indian Mission — run by religious organizations.

A spokesperson from Davids’ office confirmed the Shawnee Indian Mission would be under the purview of a Truth and Healing Commission if the bill is approved.

The House held a hearing for the bill in mid-May, at which time both Davids and Shawnee Tribe Chief Ben Barnes testified.

What’s new: A Senate committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on a companion bill on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., where representatives from several tribal nations and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, are set to give testimony.

Meanwhile, HR 5444 is headed to the House for a debate and vote, a member of Davids’ office said.

At the same time, the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will consider the bill, make any amendments and vote on it on Wednesday.

If it passes through that committee, it will go to the Senate floor.

Davids’ office said the parallel movement of the bills in the House and Senate shows there is support in both chambers and the bills may move faster towards final passage.

Background: These efforts come on the heels of a $25,000 grant the Shawnee Tribe received for baseline research into the Shawnee Indian Mission in April.

Key quote: “I would not be here today if not for the resilience of my ancestors and those who came before me — including my grandparents, who are survivors of federal Indian Boarding Schools,” Davids said in a statement. I am glad that my colleagues recognize the importance of investigating what happened to our relatives and working towards a brighter path for the next seven generations. I will continue working across the aisle to gather bipartisan support for this important legislation.”