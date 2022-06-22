  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Indian Mission

Shawnee Indian Mission history could be investigated with federal ‘Truth and Healing’ panel

Shawnee Indian Mission West Building

A federal bill that would create a Truth and Healing Commission to investigate Indian boarding schools, like Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway, is advancing in the U.S. House, along with a companion bill in the Senate. File photo.

There’s new progress on a federal bill that would create a commission to investigate former U.S. Indian boarding schools like the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway.

The bill: Co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, who is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and one of the first Native American members of Congress, HR 5444 would create the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies.

  • HR 5444 would take a look at the histories and operations of Indian boarding schools across the nation, including both those run by the federal government and those — like the Shawnee Indian Mission — run by religious organizations.
  • A spokesperson from Davids’ office confirmed the Shawnee Indian Mission would be under the purview of a Truth and Healing Commission if the bill is approved.
  • The House held a hearing for the bill in mid-May, at which time both Davids and Shawnee Tribe Chief Ben Barnes testified.

What’s new: A Senate committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on a companion bill on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., where representatives from several tribal nations and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, are set to give testimony.

  • Meanwhile, HR 5444 is headed to the House for a debate and vote, a member of Davids’ office said.
  • At the same time, the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will consider the bill, make any amendments and vote on it on Wednesday.
  • If it passes through that committee, it will go to the Senate floor.
  • Davids’ office said the parallel movement of the bills in the House and Senate shows there is support in both chambers and the bills may move faster towards final passage.

Background: These efforts come on the heels of a $25,000 grant the Shawnee Tribe received for baseline research into the Shawnee Indian Mission in April.

Key quote: “I would not be here today if not for the resilience of my ancestors and those who came before me — including my grandparents, who are survivors of federal Indian Boarding Schools,” Davids said in a statement. I am glad that my colleagues recognize the importance of investigating what happened to our relatives and working towards a brighter path for the next seven generations. I will continue working across the aisle to gather bipartisan support for this important legislation.”

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

Help us keep tabs on all things Johnson County by supporting local news today. The first month is only $1 — and you can cancel anytime.