Johnson County man sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for 2018 fatal hit-and-run crash

On Tuesday, a Johnson County District Court judge sentenced an Overland Park man to nearly 20 years in prison for his involvement in a 2018 hit-and-run crash that killed two young men.

What’s new? After pleading guilty to two charges of reckless second-degree murder, Bradley Woodworth, 48, on Tuesday was formally sentenced to 117 months in prison on each count, to run consecutively for a total of 234 months or 19 and a half years.

Judge Kelly Ryan’s final sentencing runs counter to a plea deal the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office made with Woodworth, which had him serving the two sentences concurrently.

With the plea deal arrangement, Woodworth could have served less than 10 years in prison.

Background: The crash took place on Oct. 6, 2018, near the intersection of 151st Street and Sterns Street in south Overland Park.

Both Matthew Bloskey, 18, and Samuel Siebuhr, 20, were killed.

According to Johnson County court records, a witness saw Woodworth drag-racing Siebuhr speeding eastbound on 151st when he clipped Siebuhr’s vehicle.

Upon impact, Siebuhr spun out of control, sending his vehicle across the median into the westbound lanes where he crashed into a car being driven by Bloskey, who was a senior at Rockhurst High School at the time and lived in a neighborhood near the crash.

Woodworth allegedly fled the scene after the crash, but he was arrested about a week later.

Family’s response: At the sentencing Tuesday, several friends and family members of Bloskey gave impact statements about how Woodworth’s actions had irrevocably changed their lives.