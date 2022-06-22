New signage would mark notable features, landmarks in downtown Overland Park

It may soon be easier to find notable places and landmarks in and around downtown Overland Park.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, the city council’s Public Works Committee will review an agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation to add so-called wayfinding signage around the downtown area.

Project details: The city wants to place signs throughout downtown and in the surrounding area to better guide residents through downtown and point out notable features and landmarks.

Plans for the project were submitted to the Mid-America Regional Council in 2020, after downtown Overland Park was identified as a regional “key destination.”

Price tag: The city’s projected total cost for the project is $300,000, part of which would be paid for with federal dollars.

The city was awarded $100,000 in federal funding for the project, according to city documents, and the city would be responsible for the remaining $200,000.

Budgeting for this project is included in the city’s long-term capital improvement plan for 2023-2027.

What happens next? The design process for the wayfinding signage would start in July, according to city documents.