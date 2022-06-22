Best of Johnson County: Who’s in the top 5 — and who’s just outside — with a week to go

The nominations have been piling up since we launched the inaugural Best of Johnson County three weeks ago!
With 11 days left in the nominations phase, we’ve already had more than 20,000 nominations come in across the 80+ categories. The top five nominees in each category will advance to the voting round this August — and we’re seeing stiff competition to move on to the final round. Even with thousands and hundreds of nominations tallied in the most popular categories so far, sometimes just a handful of nominations separate the top five from those just on the outside.
Remember: Anyone who makes nominations in 25 or more categories will be eligible for our drawing for a $500 gift card to Prairiefire. You can make one nomination per category each day.
Here’s a look at where things stand in some the most popular categories with a week and a half left in the nominations phase. (Note: we’re listing these businesses in alphabetical order — not by the number of nominations they’ve received to date).
Donuts
Currently in the top five:
- Daylight Donuts
- Fluffy Fresh
- Krispy Kreme
- Lamar’s Donuts
- Mr. D’s
In the mix:
- DOP Donuts
- Duck Donuts
- Yo’s Donuts
- Fairway Creamery
BBQ
Currently in the top five:
- Bates City BBQ
- Blind Box
- Jack Stack Overland Park
- Joe’s Kansas City
- Q39 South
In the mix:
- Buck Tui BBQ
- Hayward’s Pit Bar B Que
- R.J.’s Bob-Be-Que Shack
- Meat Mitch
- Zarda Bar-B-Q
- Smoketown BBQ
Burgers
Currently in the top five:
- BRGR Kitchen+Bar
- Burg & Barrel
- Harley’s Hideaway
- Grandstand Burgers
- The Snack Shack on Johnson Drive
In the mix:
- The Bar
- Tay’s Burger Shack
- Red Door Woodfired Grill
- Whataburger
Coffeeshop
Currently in the top five:
- Black Dog Coffee
- Brew Haha Coffeehouse
- Corner Bakery
- Hattie’s
- Urban Prairie Coffee
In the mix:
- Cafe Equinox
- The Filling Station
- Homer’s Coffee
- The Market at Meadowbrook
- McLain’s Market
- The Roasterie
- Summer Moon
Fine Dining Restaurant
Currently in the top five:
- Cafe Provence
- Garrozzo’s
- J. Gilbert’s
- Silo Modern Farmhouse
- Story
In the mix:
- J. Alexander’s
- Rye
- The Silos
- Verbena
- Wandering Vine at the Castle
Ice Cream
Currently in the top five:
- Andy’s Frozen Custard
- Fairway Creamery
- The Golden Scoop
- Summer Salt
- Sylas and Maddy’s
In the mix
- Aunt Jean’s
- Baskin Robbins
- Freezing Moo
- Sheridan’s
Mexican Food
Currently in the top five:
- Dos Reales
- The Corner Halo’s Kitchen
- Kmachos
- Mi Ranchito
- Taco Naco
In the mix:
- Fenix at Strang Hall
- Fronteras
- Jose Peppers
- Margarita’s Lenexa
- Rudy’s Tenampa
- Sombrero’s
Microbrewery
Currently in the top five:
- Martin City Brewery
- Pathlight Brewing
- Rockcreek Brewing
- Sandhills Brewing
- Servaes Brewing Company
In the mix
- Brew Lab
- Limitless Brewing
- Red Crow
- Transport Brewery
Pizza
Currently in the top five:
- Dewey’s
- Minsky’s
- Martin City Brewing Company
- Old Shawnee Pizza
- SPIN!
In the mix:
- Buffalo State
- D’Bronx
- Glory Days Pizza
- Grimaldi’s
- Rasati’s
Beauty Salon
Currently in the top five:
- Bambou Salon and Spa
- Bijin Salon & Day Spa
- Par Exsalonce Salon
- Prestige Beauty Co.
- Sopra Salon
In the mix:
- Birdcage Salon
- Indigo Rose
- Oomph Salon
- Stem Salon
- Xiphium Salon
Fitness Center or Gym
Currently in the top five:
- 2020FIT
- BridgeFit
- Hotworx
- Kansas Built Fitness
- Orangetheory Fitness
In the mix:
- Fusion Fitness
- Mission Barbell Club
- F45 Leawood
- Lifetime Fitness
