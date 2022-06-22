  Staff Report  - Best of Johnson County 2022

Best of Johnson County: Who’s in the top 5 — and who’s just outside — with a week to go

The race to see who will advance to the final voting round in August is neck-and-neck in the burger category — and several others.

The nominations have been piling up since we launched the inaugural Best of Johnson County three weeks ago!

With 11 days left in the nominations phase, we’ve already had more than 20,000 nominations come in across the 80+ categories. The top five nominees in each category will advance to the voting round this August — and we’re seeing stiff competition to move on to the final round. Even with thousands and hundreds of nominations tallied in the most popular categories so far, sometimes just a handful of nominations separate the top five from those just on the outside.

Here’s a look at where things stand in some the most popular categories with a week and a half left in the nominations phase. (Note: we’re listing these businesses in alphabetical order — not by the number of nominations they’ve received to date).

Donuts

Currently in the top five:

  • Daylight Donuts
  • Fluffy Fresh
  • Krispy Kreme
  • Lamar’s Donuts
  • Mr. D’s

In the mix:

  • DOP Donuts
  • Duck Donuts
  • Yo’s Donuts
  • Fairway Creamery

BBQ

Currently in the top five:

  • Bates City BBQ
  • Blind Box
  • Jack Stack Overland Park
  • Joe’s Kansas City
  • Q39 South

In the mix:

  • Buck Tui BBQ
  • Hayward’s Pit Bar B Que
  • R.J.’s Bob-Be-Que Shack
  • Meat Mitch
  • Zarda Bar-B-Q
  • Smoketown BBQ

Burgers

Snack Shack burger

Currently in the top five:

  • BRGR Kitchen+Bar
  • Burg & Barrel
  • Harley’s Hideaway
  • Grandstand Burgers
  • The Snack Shack on Johnson Drive

In the mix:

  • The Bar
  • Tay’s Burger Shack
  • Red Door Woodfired Grill
  • Whataburger

Coffeeshop

5 to Try

Currently in the top five:

  • Black Dog Coffee
  • Brew Haha Coffeehouse
  • Corner Bakery
  • Hattie’s
  • Urban Prairie Coffee

In the mix:

  • Cafe Equinox
  • The Filling Station
  • Homer’s Coffee
  • The Market at Meadowbrook
  • McLain’s Market
  • The Roasterie
  • Summer Moon

Fine Dining Restaurant

Currently in the top five:

  • Cafe Provence
  • Garrozzo’s
  • J. Gilbert’s
  • Silo Modern Farmhouse
  • Story

In the mix:

  • J. Alexander’s
  • Rye
  • The Silos
  • Verbena
  • Wandering Vine at the Castle

Ice Cream

Currently in the top five:

  • Andy’s Frozen Custard
  • Fairway Creamery
  • The Golden Scoop
  • Summer Salt
  • Sylas and Maddy’s

In the mix

  • Aunt Jean’s
  • Baskin Robbins
  • Freezing Moo
  • Sheridan’s

Mexican Food

Currently in the top five:

  • Dos Reales
  • The Corner Halo’s Kitchen
  • Kmachos
  • Mi Ranchito
  • Taco Naco

In the mix:

  • Fenix at Strang Hall
  • Fronteras
  • Jose Peppers
  • Margarita’s Lenexa
  • Rudy’s Tenampa
  • Sombrero’s

Microbrewery

Currently in the top five:

  • Martin City Brewery
  • Pathlight Brewing
  • Rockcreek Brewing
  • Sandhills Brewing
  • Servaes Brewing Company

In the mix

  • Brew Lab
  • Limitless Brewing
  • Red Crow
  • Transport Brewery

Pizza

Currently in the top five:

  • Dewey’s
  • Minsky’s
  • Martin City Brewing Company
  • Old Shawnee Pizza
  • SPIN!

In the mix:

  • Buffalo State
  • D’Bronx
  • Glory Days Pizza
  • Grimaldi’s
  • Rasati’s

Beauty Salon

Currently in the top five:

  • Bambou Salon and Spa
  • Bijin Salon & Day Spa
  • Par Exsalonce Salon
  • Prestige Beauty Co.
  • Sopra Salon

In the mix:

  • Birdcage Salon
  • Indigo Rose
  • Oomph Salon
  • Stem Salon
  • Xiphium Salon

Fitness Center or Gym

Currently in the top five:

  • 2020FIT
  • BridgeFit
  • Hotworx
  • Kansas Built Fitness
  • Orangetheory Fitness

In the mix:

  • Fusion Fitness
  • Mission Barbell Club
  • F45 Leawood
  • Lifetime Fitness

