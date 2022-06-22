Best of Johnson County: Who’s in the top 5 — and who’s just outside — with a week to go

The nominations have been piling up since we launched the inaugural Best of Johnson County three weeks ago!

With 11 days left in the nominations phase, we’ve already had more than 20,000 nominations come in across the 80+ categories. The top five nominees in each category will advance to the voting round this August — and we’re seeing stiff competition to move on to the final round. Even with thousands and hundreds of nominations tallied in the most popular categories so far, sometimes just a handful of nominations separate the top five from those just on the outside.

Remember: Anyone who makes nominations in 25 or more categories will be eligible for our drawing for a $500 gift card to Prairiefire. You can make one nomination per category each day.

Here’s a look at where things stand in some the most popular categories with a week and a half left in the nominations phase. (Note: we’re listing these businesses in alphabetical order — not by the number of nominations they’ve received to date).

Donuts

Currently in the top five:

Daylight Donuts

Fluffy Fresh

Krispy Kreme

Lamar’s Donuts

Mr. D’s

In the mix:

DOP Donuts

Duck Donuts

Yo’s Donuts

Fairway Creamery

BBQ

Currently in the top five:

Bates City BBQ

Blind Box

Jack Stack Overland Park

Joe’s Kansas City

Q39 South

In the mix:

Buck Tui BBQ

Hayward’s Pit Bar B Que

R.J.’s Bob-Be-Que Shack

Meat Mitch

Zarda Bar-B-Q

Smoketown BBQ

Burgers

Currently in the top five:

BRGR Kitchen+Bar

Burg & Barrel

Harley’s Hideaway

Grandstand Burgers

The Snack Shack on Johnson Drive

In the mix:

The Bar

Tay’s Burger Shack

Red Door Woodfired Grill

Whataburger

Coffeeshop

Currently in the top five:

Black Dog Coffee

Brew Haha Coffeehouse

Corner Bakery

Hattie’s

Urban Prairie Coffee

In the mix:

Cafe Equinox

The Filling Station

Homer’s Coffee

The Market at Meadowbrook

McLain’s Market

The Roasterie

Summer Moon

Fine Dining Restaurant

Currently in the top five:

Cafe Provence

Garrozzo’s

J. Gilbert’s

Silo Modern Farmhouse

Story

In the mix:

J. Alexander’s

Rye

The Silos

Verbena

Wandering Vine at the Castle

Ice Cream

Currently in the top five:

Andy’s Frozen Custard

Fairway Creamery

The Golden Scoop

Summer Salt

Sylas and Maddy’s

In the mix

Aunt Jean’s

Baskin Robbins

Freezing Moo

Sheridan’s

Mexican Food

Currently in the top five:

Dos Reales

The Corner Halo’s Kitchen

Kmachos

Mi Ranchito

Taco Naco

In the mix:

Fenix at Strang Hall

Fronteras

Jose Peppers

Margarita’s Lenexa

Rudy’s Tenampa

Sombrero’s

Microbrewery

Currently in the top five:

Martin City Brewery

Pathlight Brewing

Rockcreek Brewing

Sandhills Brewing

Servaes Brewing Company

In the mix

Brew Lab

Limitless Brewing

Red Crow

Transport Brewery

Pizza

Currently in the top five:

Dewey’s

Minsky’s

Martin City Brewing Company

Old Shawnee Pizza

SPIN!

In the mix:

Buffalo State

D’Bronx

Glory Days Pizza

Grimaldi’s

Rasati’s

Beauty Salon

Currently in the top five:

Bambou Salon and Spa

Bijin Salon & Day Spa

Par Exsalonce Salon

Prestige Beauty Co.

Sopra Salon

In the mix:

Birdcage Salon

Indigo Rose

Oomph Salon

Stem Salon

Xiphium Salon

Fitness Center or Gym

Currently in the top five:

2020FIT

BridgeFit

Hotworx

Kansas Built Fitness

Orangetheory Fitness

In the mix:

Fusion Fitness

Mission Barbell Club

F45 Leawood

Lifetime Fitness

