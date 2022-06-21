Your daily planner: Tuesday, June 21

Hello there, readers! Alexis here with a look at another toasty Tuesday in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ High of 96. Low of 71. It’s another hot and humid day with heat index readings reaching up to 109. (Yeah, you read that right.) Expect sunny skies this morning and partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms this evening.
Diversions
- Jimmie Vaughan, an American blues rock guitarist and singer, will perform tonight at Knuckleheads Saloon in KCMO. The show starts at 8 p.m. Get tickets.
Public Agenda
- The Lenexa City Council will meet this evening at 7 p.m. at Lenexa city hall. The council will appoint Dan Roh as Council President beginning July 1. See the full agenda.
- The Leawood City Council will also meet tonight at 7:30 p.m. at 4800 Town Center Drive. Learn more.
- The Roeland Park City Council will meet tonight at 6 p.m. at Roeland Park City Hall to hear reports from the parks committee, racial equity committee and more. View the agenda.
Noteworthy
- The Lansing school board in Leavenworth County, Kansas has approved its own “parents bill of rights” after Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a statewide bill this spring. The document gives parents the right to review and object to any classroom materials or activities that they believe harms the family’s values. [Kansas City Star]
- A new web-based customer service portal for Johnson County Wastewater could soon make it easier for homeowners to address sewer backups on their property. The portal would help manage the entire Private Infiltration/Inflow removal process. Without the new portal, it would take the equivalent of an additional 3.5 full-time employees to keep up with the process manually. [FOX4]
