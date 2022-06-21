Your daily planner: Tuesday, June 21

Hello there, readers! Alexis here with a look at another toasty Tuesday in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High of 96. Low of 71. It’s another hot and humid day with heat index readings reaching up to 109. (Yeah, you read that right.) Expect sunny skies this morning and partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms this evening.

Diversions

Jimmie Vaughan, an American blues rock guitarist and singer, will perform tonight at Knuckleheads Saloon in KCMO. The show starts at 8 p.m. Get tickets.

Public Agenda

The Lenexa City Council will meet this evening at 7 p.m. at Lenexa city hall. The council will appoint Dan Roh as Council President beginning July 1. See the full agenda.

will meet this evening at 7 p.m. at Lenexa city hall. The council will appoint Dan Roh as Council President beginning July 1. See the full agenda. The Leawood City Council will also meet tonight at 7:30 p.m. at 4800 Town Center Drive. Learn more.

will also meet tonight at 7:30 p.m. at 4800 Town Center Drive. Learn more. The Roeland Park City Council will meet tonight at 6 p.m. at Roeland Park City Hall to hear reports from the parks committee, racial equity committee and more. View the agenda.

Noteworthy