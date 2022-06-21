Here are some family-friendly places to go in Johnson County to beat the heat

An extended early summer heat wave continues in the Kansas City area this week, and kids and families may be looking for ways to have fun while not overheating.
How hot is it? This week will continue to see temperatures in the 90s, with heat indices at times reaching into triple digits, including 105 or higher on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office.
- Showers and thunder storms expected Tuesday evening and overnight in Wednesday will give us a bit of reprieve with lower temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.
- But the thermometers are expected to rise again Friday and into the weekend, with a heat index of 107 possible on Saturday.
The 90's continue! Heat indices reach ~105F this afternoon. Showers and t-storms this evening & overnight rewind temps back down before they reboot at the end of the week. A couple strong to severe storms are possible.
Please stay hydrated, take breaks, & be safe in the heat. pic.twitter.com/seeOART2YF
— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 21, 2022
The Post has put together a list of places Johnson County families can go to get out of the heat or, at least, cool off.
Pools
For an admission fee, which generally is around $6-10 per person based on residency, many pools in the Johnson County area will allow residents from across the metro to cool down during this weather.
Pools that are in operation during the 2022 season include:
- Ad Astra Pool: 8265 Maurer Rd., Lenexa
- Fairway Swimming Pool: 6136 Mission Rd., Fairway
- Flat Rock Creek Pool: 13120 W. 103rd St., Lenexa
- Gardner Aquatic Center: 215 North Center St., Gardner
- Indian Trails Aquatic Center: 8801 Greenway Ln., Lenexa
- Leawood Aquatic Center: 10601 Lee Blvd., Leawood
- Matt Ross Community Center: 8101 Marty St., Overland Park
- Merriam Pool: 6040 Slater St., Merriam
- Mill Creek Pool: 320 E. Poplar St., Olathe
- Mission Family Aquatic Center: 5930 W. 61st St., Mission
- Prairie Village Swimming Pool: 7711 Delmar St., Prairie Village
- Roeland Park Aquatic Center: 4843 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park
- Stonegate Pool: 9701 Antioch Rd., Overland Park
- Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center: 13805 Johnson Dr., Shawnee
- Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center: 11950 Lowell Ave., Overland Park
- Young’s Pool: 8421 W. 77th St., Overland Park
Splash Pads
If you’re looking for a quick and cheap way to stay cool, then the counties splash pads may be the way to go. Often found in city parks, below is a list of open splash pads in the county.
- Erfurt: 24135 W. 71st St., Shawnee
- Lake Olathe: 191 N. Ward Cliff Dr., Olathe
- Mission Family Aquatic Center: 5930 W. 61st St., Mission
- Roe: 10400 Roe Ave., Overland Park
- Sapling Grove: 8210 Grant St., Overland Park
- Splash Cover: 5800 King Ave., Shawnee
- Thompson: 8045 Santa Fe Dr., Overland Park
- Wilder Bluff: 24200 W. 55th St., Shawnee
Museums
Museums are another family-friendly place to visit where you can stay cold and learn something new. Here is a list of places you may want to visit:
- Johnson County Museum: 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- Kansas City Automotive Museum: 15095 W. 116th St., Olathe
- Lenexa Historical Society: 14907 W. 87th St., Lenexa
- Museum at Prairiefire: 5801 W. 135th St., Overland Park
- Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art: 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park
- Shawnee Town 1929 Museum: 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee
Shopping Centers
Another way to keep entertained while keeping cool is to do a little shopping. Here are some shopping centers that are either entirely indoors or require little walking in the outside heat.
- Corinth Square: 8221 Corinth Mall, Prairie Village
- Hawthorne Plaza: 5001 W. 119th St., Overland park
- Merriam Town Center/Merriam Village: 5828 Antioch Rd., Merriam
- Mission Mart Shopping Center: 5331 Johnson Dr., Mission
- Nall Hills Shopping Center: 5359 W. 94th Terr., Prairie Village
- Oak Park Mall: 11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park
- Park Place: 11549 Ash St., Leawood
- Ranch Mart Shopping Center: 3705 W. 95th St., Overland Park
- Shawnee Village Shopping Center: 11801 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., Shawnee
- The Shops of Prairie Village: 6920 Mission Rd., Prairie Village
- Town Center Plaza: 5000 W. 119th St., Leawood
- Westchester Square: 13120 W. 87th St., Lenexa
Libraries
Finally, if you want to cool down while enjoying a nice book, then look no further than Johnson County’s libraries. During this extreme heat, all 14 libraries operate as official cooling centers.
- Antioch: 8700 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Merriam
- Blue Valley: 9000 W. 151st St., Overland Park
- Cedar Roe: 5120 Cedar St., Roeland Park
- Central Resource: 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park
- Corinth: 8100 Mission Road, Prairie Village
- De Soto: 33145 W. 83rd St., De Soto
- Edgerton: 319 E. Nelson, Edgerton
- Gardner: 137 E. Shawnee St., Gardner
- Leawood Pioneer: 4700 Town Center Dr., Leawood
- Lenexa City Center: 8778 Penrose Lane, Lenexa
- Monticello: 22435 W. 66th St., Shawnee
- Oak Park: 500 Bluejacket St., Overland Park
- Shawnee: 13811 Johnson Dr., Shawnee
- Spring Hill: 109 S. Webster St., Spring Hill
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.