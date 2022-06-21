Here are some family-friendly places to go in Johnson County to beat the heat

An extended early summer heat wave continues in the Kansas City area this week, and kids and families may be looking for ways to have fun while not overheating.

How hot is it? This week will continue to see temperatures in the 90s, with heat indices at times reaching into triple digits, including 105 or higher on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office.

Showers and thunder storms expected Tuesday evening and overnight in Wednesday will give us a bit of reprieve with lower temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

But the thermometers are expected to rise again Friday and into the weekend, with a heat index of 107 possible on Saturday.

The 90's continue! Heat indices reach ~105F this afternoon. Showers and t-storms this evening & overnight rewind temps back down before they reboot at the end of the week. A couple strong to severe storms are possible.

The Post has put together a list of places Johnson County families can go to get out of the heat or, at least, cool off.

Pools

For an admission fee, which generally is around $6-10 per person based on residency, many pools in the Johnson County area will allow residents from across the metro to cool down during this weather.

Pools that are in operation during the 2022 season include:

Ad Astra Pool: 8265 Maurer Rd., Lenexa

Fairway Swimming Pool: 6136 Mission Rd., Fairway

Flat Rock Creek Pool: 13120 W. 103rd St., Lenexa

Gardner Aquatic Center: 215 North Center St., Gardner

Indian Trails Aquatic Center: 8801 Greenway Ln., Lenexa

Leawood Aquatic Center: 10601 Lee Blvd., Leawood

Matt Ross Community Center: 8101 Marty St., Overland Park

Merriam Pool: 6040 Slater St., Merriam

Mill Creek Pool: 320 E. Poplar St., Olathe

Mission Family Aquatic Center: 5930 W. 61st St., Mission

Prairie Village Swimming Pool: 7711 Delmar St., Prairie Village

Roeland Park Aquatic Center: 4843 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park

Stonegate Pool: 9701 Antioch Rd., Overland Park

Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center: 13805 Johnson Dr., Shawnee

Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center: 11950 Lowell Ave., Overland Park

Young’s Pool: 8421 W. 77th St., Overland Park

Splash Pads

If you’re looking for a quick and cheap way to stay cool, then the counties splash pads may be the way to go. Often found in city parks, below is a list of open splash pads in the county.

Erfurt: 24135 W. 71st St., Shawnee

Lake Olathe: 191 N. Ward Cliff Dr., Olathe

Mission Family Aquatic Center: 5930 W. 61st St., Mission

Roe: 10400 Roe Ave., Overland Park

Sapling Grove: 8210 Grant St., Overland Park

Splash Cover: 5800 King Ave., Shawnee

Thompson: 8045 Santa Fe Dr., Overland Park

Wilder Bluff: 24200 W. 55th St., Shawnee

Museums

Museums are another family-friendly place to visit where you can stay cold and learn something new. Here is a list of places you may want to visit:

Johnson County Museum: 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

Kansas City Automotive Museum: 15095 W. 116th St., Olathe

Lenexa Historical Society: 14907 W. 87th St., Lenexa

Museum at Prairiefire: 5801 W. 135th St., Overland Park

Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art: 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park

Shawnee Town 1929 Museum: 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee

Shopping Centers

Another way to keep entertained while keeping cool is to do a little shopping. Here are some shopping centers that are either entirely indoors or require little walking in the outside heat.

Corinth Square: 8221 Corinth Mall, Prairie Village

Hawthorne Plaza: 5001 W. 119th St., Overland park

Merriam Town Center/Merriam Village: 5828 Antioch Rd., Merriam

Mission Mart Shopping Center: 5331 Johnson Dr., Mission

Nall Hills Shopping Center: 5359 W. 94th Terr., Prairie Village

Oak Park Mall: 11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park

Park Place: 11549 Ash St., Leawood

Ranch Mart Shopping Center: 3705 W. 95th St., Overland Park

Shawnee Village Shopping Center: 11801 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., Shawnee

The Shops of Prairie Village: 6920 Mission Rd., Prairie Village

Town Center Plaza: 5000 W. 119th St., Leawood

Westchester Square: 13120 W. 87th St., Lenexa

Libraries

Finally, if you want to cool down while enjoying a nice book, then look no further than Johnson County’s libraries. During this extreme heat, all 14 libraries operate as official cooling centers.