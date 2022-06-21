From Johnson County Mental Health Center: In a tumultuous world, focus on what you can control

A lot is going on in our world right now. From the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde to the war in Ukraine to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over one million American lives. With information available at our fingertips all day, every day, we can easily get stuck “doomscrolling” through our social media feeds. While more time on our phones may seem harmless, it can lead to stress, anxiety, and depression.

Focusing on what you can control when things seem out of control can be a helpful coping mechanism. Instead of scrolling and scrolling endlessly, try reaching out to a friend, creating art, getting some sunlight, or listening to a guided meditation. Below are some resources to help you get started:

Johnson County Park & Recreation District has events and activities throughout the summer. You could see a show at Theatre in the Park, visit the Johnson County Museum, or take a hobby or fitness class.

Johnson County Library has reading recommendations for all genres, as well as community events at their branches. You could pick up a book from their summer reading list , join a community book club, or submit a piece for a writing contest.

We partnered with Pause First Academy to provide these four learning sessions on mindfulness, resilience, and reducing stress.

These are difficult times. It is OK to feel however you’re feeling. You are not alone, and we are always here for you. Help is available day or night by calling Johnson County Mental Health Center’s 24/7 crisis line at (913) 268-0156.