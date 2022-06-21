House where fire killed 2 people did not have working smoke alarms, OP Fire says

Updated: Tuesday, June 21, at 6 a.m.

Investigators say there were no working smoke alarms inside a home in which two people were killed during a fire early Monday morning.

In a statement Monday evening, Overland Park Fire Department media manager Jason Rhodes said three people were able to escape from the home as it burned and then helped a fourth person get out through a window before crews arrived on the scene.

One woman who was hospitalized Monday morning has now been released from care.

The two people who died have not been publicly identified as investigators work to notify their families.

Rhodes said that process is taking longer than usual because one of the victim’s families lives outside the U.S.

Rhodes also reminded residents to make sure their fire alarms are in working order: “Overland Park Fire wants to remind the head of every household that it is your responsibility to have and maintain working smoke alarms. They are the cheapest form of life insurance you can buy. If you are unable to provide smoke alarms, please contact your local fire department for assistance.”

Original story continues below:

The Overland Park Fire Department says two people were killed and another injured in an early morning house fire.

Firefighters from Overland Park and Lenexa were called to the home at 10307 Westgate Street at 1:21 a.m. on reports of a house fire.

In a news release, Fire Chief Bryan Dehner says crews arrived to find a fire in the house with reports of people still inside.

“Firefighters from Lenexa and Overland Park immediately began search and rescue operations while working to extinguish the fire,” Dehner said in the release. “Unfortunately, two people were found deceased in the house.”

Johnson County Med-Act transported one woman to Overland Park Regional Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation. Chief Dehner says the woman is in stable condition.

Recorded radio traffic stated the woman sent to the hospital was in her 60s. The ages of the two people who died were not immediately made public.

Firefighters had the fire out shortly after 2 a.m.

Police detectives and fire investigators arrived on the scene shortly after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.