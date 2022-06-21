KC gastropub eyes downtown Shawnee location in renovated historic building

There’s no lease or opening date yet, but the intentions of the District. Pour House + Kitchen, are solid enough to put a “coming soon” sign in the window of the Shawnee State Bank building in downtown Shawnee.

Building owner Dan Pflumm said work is ongoing on the interior and exterior of the building at the southwest corner of Johnson Drive and Nieman Road, with a substantial amount still to be done. He hopes for completion in the fall, but a lot will depend on the economy.

District. Pour House + Kitchen is a gastropub already with a Waldo location advertising craft brews and “original American food.”

flumm said the business has done extensive planning and expressed verbally its interest in the location but no lease has yet been signed.

In the meantime, the Shawnee State Bank building has undergone a major change. The glass and steel wrapping has been removed from most of the building, exposing the original stone work from the 111-year-old structure.

The corner entrance has also been restored, along with the windows across the front. Also in the plans is a garage door that could be opened for the restaurant in good weather, Pflumm said.

“We put the building back the way it was over 100 years ago,” he said. Pflumm said he’s sunk well over $1 million into the project.

Representatives from the gastropub could not be reached for comment Monday.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.