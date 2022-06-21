Overland Park poised to move forward with 91st Street trail — Here’s how it will be funded

Plans may be moving forward this week for a long-anticipated bike and pedestrian trail in Overland Park, with the help of both state and federal funding.

What’s happening: At Wednesday’s meeting of the city council’s Public Works Committee, the panel is poised to review an amended agreement for the building of the new bike and pedestrian trail along 91st Street, a project that has been talked about in some form for decades.

Where is it? The trail would run east and west along a stretch of 91st Street and 91st Terrace, from Lowell Avenue to Nall Avenue.

Spanning 1.5-miles, the trail would be 10 feet wide.

At Lowell Avenue, it would connect to the existing trail there that leads to Cherokee Park, becoming part of the city’s master park plan.

Who is paying? The total estimated cost for the project is roughly $2.1 million, higher than the city’s initial $1.8 million estimate.

In November, the city’s Community Development Committee approved the use of federal COVID-19 relief funding for the trail’s construction, and the amended agreement under review Wednesday would authorize $475,000 in federal funding for the project.

The city is set to receive $800,000 from the Kansas Department of Transportation for the project as well.

Why it matters: The pedestrian trail is one of several parks and recreation additions and revamps that have been underway this year.