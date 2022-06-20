Your daily planner: Monday, June 20

Hey there, Johnson County! Kyle here to help you get another week started. Here. We. Go.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 97, Low: 76. Sunny and clear and very hot, again.

Diversions

Brassy rock band Chicago performs at Starlight in Kanas City tonight at 7:30 p.m. Remaining tickets start at $52.

Public Agenda

The Shawnee City Council will hold a special meeting tonight at 5:30 p.m. to discuss several items, including proposed capital improvement projects for the coming fiscal year and a review of stormwater utility fees.

The Shawnee Planning Commission meets tonight at 7:30 p.m. and will, among other items, review a special use permit for Jake's Place bar and grill on Johnson Drive to operate an amateur cornhole league.

