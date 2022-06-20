Your daily planner: Monday, June 20

Hey there, Johnson County! Kyle here to help you get another week started. Here. We. Go.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 97, Low: 76. Sunny and clear and very hot, again.
Diversions
- Brassy rock band Chicago performs at Starlight in Kanas City tonight at 7:30 p.m. Remaining tickets start at $52.
Public Agenda
- The Shawnee City Council will hold a special meeting tonight at 5:30 p.m. to discuss several items, including proposed capital improvement projects for the coming fiscal year and a review of stormwater utility fees.
- The Shawnee Planning Commission meets tonight at 7:30 p.m. and will, among other items, review a special use permit for Jake’s Place bar and grill on Johnson Drive to operate an amateur cornhole league.
Noteworthy
- Nine months after expanding, Overland Park Police’s Crisis Action Team remains understaffed with only 10 of 18 positions filled. The team’s expansion was funded in part through a citywide property tax increase and came in response to the police killing of teenager John Albers, who was fatally shot during a mental wellness check in 2018. [Kansas City Star]
- Rob McKnight, a longtime Johnson County political consultant, died last week at the age of 75. His obituary credits McKnight with helping run more than 400 campaigns in his career, including the first-ever electoral campaign for former Congressman Dennis Moore, when he ran for Johnson County District Attorney in 1977. [Sunflower State Journal]
- The Kansas City Health Department and Missouri state health officials announced Saturday they had identified the first probable case of monkeypox in the Kansas City area. Officials said the infected person had recently traveled out of state. Monkeypox, which can cause a rare but serious illness, is far less transmissible than COVID-19 and is spread through close physical contact with bodily fluids. [Fox 4]
