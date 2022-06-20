Summer Salt Ice Cream ready to open new walk-up shop in Leawood

Prairie Village-based Summer Salt Ice Cream Co. says it plans to open its new Leawood location in the recently remodeled Ranch Mart North shopping center this week.

The details: Located at 3808 W. 95th Street, the new location will be a smaller operation than the company’s original Corinth Square shop.

Due to its smaller size, the space will only have two walk-up windows and outdoor seating.

Delays: Initially, co-owner Amy Thurston, who runs the Summer Salt brand with her husband Curtis, said the plan was to open the new location in April, but equipment delays forced them to push the opening back a few months.

However, late last week, the couple took to Facebook to announce the delays were finally resolved.

“Equipment delays are behind us and our HVAC is being installed right now, stay tuned ice cream lovers we’ll be open next week!” the company wrote.

Background: The addition of the new shop comes just two years after the Thurstons opened the first Summersalt in Corinth Square at 4051 Somerset Drive in Prairie Village, in the space formerly occupied by Mely’s Yogurt & Ice Cream.

Menu: Like the original shop, the Leawood Summer Salt will be serving all of the company’s homemade unique flavors.

Some popular choices include strawberry balsamic, blackberry chocolate flake, snickerdoodle, salted caramel, chocolate fudge brownie and more.

It will also sell the store’s popular vegan ice cream and sorbet options.

Key quote: “We’re just really excited, and we think it’s going to be a fun little outpost,” Thurston said.