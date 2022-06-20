Former Saint Thomas Aquinas choir director charged with 24 additional felonies

The former choir director at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, who was already charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of a child, is now facing an additional two dozen counts.

Additional charges: Johnson County prosecutors in an amended complaint filed Friday charged Joseph Heidesch with 24 charges of breach of privacy, which are all felony offenses.

This brings the total number of charges against him to 30.

Background: In October, Joseph Heidesch, 46, of Shawnee, was first charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, along with two counts of breach of privacy.

Heidesch was then later charged with two more counts of sexual exploitation of a child in November.

Initially placed on administrative leave, St. Thomas Aquinas has confirmed he is no longer employed by the school, according to Fox 4.

The details: Court documents previously alleged that Heidesch used a concealed recording device to record two separate victims, one of them a teenager, in the nude or a state of undress without their permission.

The initial crimes are alleged to have happened between Jan. 1, 2019 and Sept. 16, 2021, according to court records.

All 24 of the new counts of breach of privacy are alleged to have happened between August 2016 and October 2021.

What’s next: Heidesch has been held in the Johnson County jail since Oct. 6 on a $250,000 cash bond.