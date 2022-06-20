2 people dead, 1 injured following overnight house fire in Overland Park

The Overland Park Fire Department says two people were killed and another injured in an early morning house fire.

Firefighters from Overland Park and Lenexa were called to the home at 10307 Westgate Street at 1:21 a.m. on reports of a house fire.

In a news release, Fire Chief Bryan Dehner says crews arrived to find a fire in the house with reports of people still inside.

“Firefighters from Lenexa and Overland Park immediately began search and rescue operations while working to extinguish the fire,” Dehner said in the release. “Unfortunately, two people were found deceased in the house.”

Johnson County Med-Act transported one woman to Overland Park Regional Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation. Chief Dehner says the woman is in stable condition.

Recorded radio traffic stated the woman sent to the hospital was in her 60s. The ages of the two people who died were not immediately made public.

Firefighters had the fire out shortly after 2 a.m.

Police detectives and fire investigators arrived on the scene shortly after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

