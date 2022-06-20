  Staff Report  - 5 to Try

5 to Try: What are the best day spas in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 💆🏼‍♀️

Kick your feet up, Johnson County, and give us your best day spa picks. Image via Milagro Midwestern Spa's Instagram account.

For this week’s “5 to Try,” it’s time to treat yo’ self.

As in day spas.

As in relaxing afternoons spent getting a nice massage, full body mask or rejuvenating microdermabrasion.

As in, “Ahhhhh.”

Are there day spas or wellness studios in Johnson County that have turned into your little oasis or personal paradise away from home?

We want to hear about them because we all need a bit of TLC these days.

Tell us your recommendation and also give us some details about why you like them and what particular services you enjoy the most.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can: 

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

