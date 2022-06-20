5 to Try: What are the best day spas in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 💆🏼‍♀️

For this week’s “5 to Try,” it’s time to treat yo’ self.

As in day spas.

As in relaxing afternoons spent getting a nice massage, full body mask or rejuvenating microdermabrasion.

As in, “Ahhhhh.”

Are there day spas or wellness studios in Johnson County that have turned into your little oasis or personal paradise away from home?

We want to hear about them because we all need a bit of TLC these days.

Tell us your recommendation and also give us some details about why you like them and what particular services you enjoy the most.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

