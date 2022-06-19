Man injured in crash involving 3 vehicles on I-35 near Johnson Drive in Merriam

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a California man was injured in a three-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 35 in Merriam on Saturday night.

Troopers say the crash happened at about 9:40 p.m. on southbound I-35, less than a quarter-mile south of Johnson Drive.

According to the Highway Patrol’s crash log, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped in the left lane.

The driver, a 39-year-old Stockton, California man, was outside the truck when a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta hit the Silverado.

A 2009 Nissan Altima then hit the Volkswagen.

Merriam police were the first to arrive on the scene. Officers found the truck’s driver lying on the interstate near his vehicle. Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act responded to check for injuries.

The man was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, for treatment. His injuries were described as serious but not immediately life-threatening.

Troopers say the driver of the Volkswagen, a 44-year-old Overland Park woman, and the driver of the Nissan, a 21-year-old Lenexa man, were not injured. Both were wearing seat belts when the crashes occurred.

Three interstate lanes were closed as troopers investigated the crash scene, causing traffic to back up to Antioch Road.

All lanes reopened to regular traffic at about 11:15 p.m.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.