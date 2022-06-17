Your daily planner: Friday, June 17

We’ve nearly made it to the weekend, Johnson County! Kyle here, setting you up for this Friday.

Forecast: 🥵 High: 96, Low: 73, Heat Index: 103. It remains unseasonably sweltering today. Mostly sunny with a slight breeze this afternoon. Stay cool and safe.

Diversions

Boulevardia , one of Kansas City’s biggest annual summer events, is back and now on Grand Boulevard outside Crown Center. General admission tickets start at $45 per day for Friday and Saturday.

, one of Kansas City’s biggest annual summer events, is back and now on Grand Boulevard outside Crown Center. General admission tickets start at $45 per day for Friday and Saturday. Violin virtuoso Augustin Hadelich joins the Kansas City Symphony this weekend for a series of performances featuring Sibelius’s Violin Concerto. Tickets for Friday and Saturday night and Sunday’s matinee start at $25.

this weekend for a series of performances featuring Sibelius’s Violin Concerto. Tickets for Friday and Saturday night and Sunday’s matinee start at $25. Bring your lawn chair and blanket for Mission’s Movie in the Park showing of “Encanto” tonight at 8 p.m. at Mohawk Park. Here are more details.

showing of “Encanto” tonight at 8 p.m. at Mohawk Park. Here are more details. Speaking of the great outdoors, the Johnson County Park and Recreation District hosts its annual Great American Campout this Saturday at Shawnee Mission Park. The registration fee of $30 gets a family of four a campsite, s’mores, and bagels and juice in the morning.

this Saturday at Shawnee Mission Park. The registration fee of $30 gets a family of four a campsite, s’mores, and bagels and juice in the morning. Roeland Park’s free outdoor summer concert series continues Saturday at R Park with a rock and R&B music from the band Detour. The gathering starts at 6 p.m. and the music kicks off at 7 p.m.

with a rock and R&B music from the band Detour. The gathering starts at 6 p.m. and the music kicks off at 7 p.m. Prairie Village’s second annual Juneteenth celebration will be held Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at Harmon Park. The event includes live music, local vendors, food trucks and a poster contest for kids. Learn more here.

Noteworthy