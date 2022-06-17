Your daily planner: Friday, June 17

We’ve nearly made it to the weekend, Johnson County! Kyle here, setting you up for this Friday.
Forecast: 🥵 High: 96, Low: 73, Heat Index: 103. It remains unseasonably sweltering today. Mostly sunny with a slight breeze this afternoon. Stay cool and safe.
Diversions
- Boulevardia, one of Kansas City’s biggest annual summer events, is back and now on Grand Boulevard outside Crown Center. General admission tickets start at $45 per day for Friday and Saturday.
- Violin virtuoso Augustin Hadelich joins the Kansas City Symphony this weekend for a series of performances featuring Sibelius’s Violin Concerto. Tickets for Friday and Saturday night and Sunday’s matinee start at $25.
- Bring your lawn chair and blanket for Mission’s Movie in the Park showing of “Encanto” tonight at 8 p.m. at Mohawk Park. Here are more details.
- Speaking of the great outdoors, the Johnson County Park and Recreation District hosts its annual Great American Campout this Saturday at Shawnee Mission Park. The registration fee of $30 gets a family of four a campsite, s’mores, and bagels and juice in the morning.
- Roeland Park’s free outdoor summer concert series continues Saturday at R Park with a rock and R&B music from the band Detour. The gathering starts at 6 p.m. and the music kicks off at 7 p.m.
- Prairie Village’s second annual Juneteenth celebration will be held Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at Harmon Park. The event includes live music, local vendors, food trucks and a poster contest for kids. Learn more here.
Noteworthy
- The Johnson County Park and Recreation District canceled a “Show your Pride Family Fun” event originally scheduled for Thursday night at Meadowbrook Park. A JCPRD spokesperson said it was decided to cancel the event after not enough people registered to attend.
- Participating Westlake Ace Hardware stores in Johnson County and across the Kansas City area will be accepting donated box fans through Sunday as part of the company’s annual “Fan Drive” in partnership with The Salvation Army. The donated fans will given to low-income families and seniors this summer. Find out how and where to donate here.
- The National Weather Service says dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa has blown thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean and is appearing in the Kansas City area, creating a hazy look to the sky, at times, and also creating a fine layer on some cars parked outside. [Kansas City Star]
