Parade of Hearts art installation is ending — Here’s what will happen to the hearts

The Parade of Hearts art installation is officially coming to a close Friday and almost all of the 156 fiberglass painted pieces, which were designed and decorated by local artists, will be auctioned off.

Online auction: A majority of the hearts – 120 of them to be exact – have been up for auction online since Wednesday, June 8.

Residents still have a chance until noon on Friday to put in a bid on their favorite heart(s) before the auction closes.

A credit card is required to make a bid because checks and cash payment not valid for the online auction.

In-person auction: In addition to the online auction, another 12 of the hearts, which stand five feet tall, are being auctioned off live Friday evening during a private event at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City.

A few of the hearts will not be going up for auction at all. Instead, they are being given to some of the art installations’ top-tier sponsors.

The proceeds: The Parade of Heats was designed to raise money for those who have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Parade of Hearts website, the main beneficiaries of funds raised through the project include the University of Kansas Health System, the Mid-America Regional Council, AltCap, Visit KC and local artists.

All proceeds accumulated from the auctions will go to charity, according to Parade of Hearts website.

Key quote: “We wish we could keep the hearts up forever, but the main mission for us was to raise critical funding to support so many impacted by the last two-plus years,” officials wrote on the Parade of Hearts Twitter page.

ONE WEEK LEFT! We wish we could keep the hearts up forever but the main mission for us was to raise critical funding to support so many impacted by the last two+ years. A big part of that is auctioning most of them off. The online auction kicks off next week. Details soon… pic.twitter.com/WZSDX1uCtP — ParadeofHearts (@ParadeofH) June 4, 2022

Background: The region-wide art installation had the hearts placed on both sides of the state line in 31 different cities over the span of three months.