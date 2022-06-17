Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: A look inside a contemporary dream on Canterbury Street

At Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty we are committed to creating meaningful, trusted connections in every interaction. This dedication has resulted in an exceptionally long list of satisfied clients and transactions focused on some of Kansas City’s most extraordinary properties. For this week’s column, I wanted to take you on a visual tour of one of my recent Overland Park listings.

The manicured lawn and picture-perfect curb appeal transition seamlessly to the sleek interiors of this reverse 1.5 story floor plan home. The open concept main level has vaulted ceilings which contrast with a dramatic fireplace wall.

A stunning chef’s kitchen features a striking and spacious center island, huge butler’s pantry and opulent finishes and light fixtures.

Relax in the serene primary suite and spa-like bath with beautiful shower and soaker tub.

Whether it is enjoying a beverage at your very own speakeasy bar or lounging in one of several comfortable seating areas, the home’s lower-level leaves absolutely nothing to be desired.

Enjoy a full theater experience in the movie room or sweat it out in the fully equipped gym.

Perhaps the pièce de résistance, the outdoor oasis is a dream come true. Your own personal resort awaits, complete with an outdoor kitchen, pool and lounge areas for sunbathing and fire-pit, all overlooking the private and serene pond setting.

Two decks flank the back of the house, one with access from the primary suite and another from the secondary bedroom and eat-in area.

Stylish and functional with a contemporary flair, this property creates a symphony for the senses! Click here to learn more about each of the remarkable properties held by Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty.